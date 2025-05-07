Experts Say Albania's Elections Will Reshape Politics In The Western Balkans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New report by New Lines Institute gives insight into Albania's democratic fragility, corruption reform efforts, and impact on stability in the Western Balkans.

WASHINGTON D.C. , DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy's Western Balkans Center released a new anthology offering a comprehensive assessment of Albania's political, social, and institutional trajectory. The series of reports,“Insights into Albania: Internal Struggles and Geopolitical Challenges in the Western Balkans,” presents a multifaceted exploration of Albania's political landscape ahead of the 2025 elections, its EU membership aspirations, the challenges of judicial reform, the influence of NATO alignment on foreign policy, and the persistent marginalization of minority, women's, and LGBTQ+ rights.“Reforms must be deepened and depoliticized to ensure long-term stability and prosperity and provide for the dignity for all Albanians,” said Tanya Domi , editor of the report and a New Lines senior non-resident fellow.“Human security, as well as financial security, can be achieved through eliminating endemic corruption and adhering to the rule of law.”As Albania approaches its parliamentary elections, the nation stands at a crossroads. With the introduction of diaspora voting and heightened international scrutiny, these elections are expected to influence broader Western Balkans stability and NATO's strategic interests in the region.New Lines Senior Director Dr. Azeem Ibrahim said,“These reports paint a picture of a country at a critical juncture, and the recommendations in the analysis urge a more holistic and sustained commitment to reform, providing policy pathways for external alignment with EU norms and internal transformation.”Read the full report here .For media inquiries please contact: ...About New Lines InstituteNew Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy is a nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C., working to enhance U.S. foreign policy based on a deep understanding of the geopolitics of the different regions of the world and their value systems. Funding for New Lines Institute is provided by the Washington Institute for Education and Research, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit registered in Washington, D.C. The institute does not accept funding from any foreign government or entity.

