Smarter Dentistry Starts Here: Muskan.AI Enhances Diagnostics, Imaging & Patient Care

Muskan expands with DentiLens, a smarter webapp, and real-time AI insights driving intelligent, end-to-end care for modern dental practices.

- Dr. Kochar, CEO, Kochar' House of SmilesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Muskan, a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence to dentistry, has reached several key milestones in its mission to transform dental care through intelligent, accessible, and clinician-focused technology. From advanced radiographic interpretation to patient record management, Muskan is reshaping how dental professionals diagnose, plan, and deliver care.From Vision to Clinic-Ready AI for DentistrySince its inception, Muskan has focused on building AI tools that solve real-world problems for dental professionals. What began as a bold vision-to embed AI seamlessly into dental clinics-has evolved into a comprehensive platform that's clinically relevant, easy to adopt, and embedded into daily workflows.We didn't just want to build AI for dentistry-we wanted to reimagine how dental technology works for people. Every feature in Muskan is shaped by real clinical workflows and grounded in patient impact.”, Anitya Gangurde, Product Lead, MuskanMuskan's web application is now used by a growing number of clinics and includes:- AI-Based Radiography Interpretation: Muskan's models assist dentists by analyzing dental X-rays and highlighting key clinical findings, reducing diagnostic time and ensuring nothing is missed.- DAISY - The AI Dental Assistant: A conversational AI model trained on dental knowledge and practice guidelines that supports clinical decisions, follow-ups, and treatment suggestions.- Oral Scan Check and Oral Cancer Screening: Using image inputs, these AI models can detect early signs of conditions like caries, lesions, or oral malignancies-enabling proactive interventions.These tools have already been piloted with several dental practitioners and early adopters, earning high marks for ease of use, clinical relevance, and workflow compatibility.Muskan Webapp: Built for Real-World Chair Side DentistryFollowing extensive user feedback, Muskan has rolled out major enhancements to its web application, including:- Enhanced Practice Management System (PMS): Multi-visit planning, AI-suggested treatment roadmaps, and patient timeline views that support long-term care strategies.- AI Assist & Deep Analysis Tools: One-click deep analysis tools that surface missed findings, inconsistencies, or unusual patterns serving as a smart second opinion.- Seamless Patient Visit Management: Dentists can access comprehensive patient histories, future plans, and visit summaries in one intuitive interface.These enhancements allow clinics of all sizes to adopt best-in-class tools without the complexity or steep learning curves of legacy dental software.Muskan isn't just a collection of AI tools-it's an integrated, intelligent ecosystem where diagnostics, decision support, and patient management work in harmony. That's where real value is created.” Arsh Anwar, Chief Technology Officer, MuskanDentiLens: Standardizing Dental Photography & RecordsMuskan is also proud to announce DentiLens, an AI-powered dental photography application designed to bring standardization, consistency, and clarity to intraoral and extraoral image capture.With DentiLens, dental professionals can:- Capture consistent, high-quality images as per their treatment.- Use AI to tag and organize photographs, enabling better treatment documenting and safe-keeping.- Integrate images directly into patient records within the Muskan Webapp PMS.DentiLens will soon be available across mobile and desktop platforms, with early access programs already underway. It's the first step toward true visual record standardization, helping clinics improve documentation, patient education, and compliance.The Muskan Ecosystem: Unified, AI-Driven, and Purpose-Built for DentistryWhat makes Muskan truly unique is its unified AI ecosystem-designed to operate as a cohesive platform, not just a collection of standalone tools.At the core of this ecosystem:- AI-Powered Diagnostics (Radiography, Oral Cancer, Lesions)- Conversational AI for clinical support (DAISY)- Practice Management & Patient Recordkeeping- Image-Based Analysis & Photography Tools (DentiLens)Each component of Muskan feeds into the next, ensuring data continuity and clinical relevance across every touchpoint. By combining these elements into one integrated platform, Muskan empowers dental teams to deliver better care, faster, and with more confidence.A Word from the Team“We built Muskan with a simple philosophy: Dentists deserve intelligent tools that actually make their lives easier,” said Rajiv Sondhi, CEO of Muskan.“With our latest upgrades, DentiLens rollout, and AI ecosystem in place, we're delivering on that promise-one feature, one clinic, one patient at a time.”About MuskanMuskan is a health-tech company redefining dentistry through applied artificial intelligence. By integrating diagnostics, planning, photography, and management into a single, intelligent platform, Muskan offers dental professionals the tools they need to thrive in the digital era. With a growing user base and product roadmap driven by real clinical needs, Muskan is on a mission to bring intelligent dentistry to every practice.To learn more or request a demo, visit

