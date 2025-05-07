Trucker Path Announces Trucker Path Deals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Trucker Path is committed to helping the million drivers who rely on the Trucker Path app save time and money on the products and services they need," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "Along with our truck-specific routing and real-time parking availability, we are fast becoming known for our Deals that provide discounts and tools to help manage and control expenses while also improving quality of life for our community of users. Our Fuel Deals are already extremely popular and the ever-growing list of products and services we offer make life on the road a little easier, more efficient and more profitable."

Trucker Path Deals puts everything truckers need in one place, including special offers from trusted partners. On the growing list are:

Fuel Discounts - Save big on fuel at nearly 1,000 locations throughout the US by purchasing directly through the Trucker Path app.

Medical, Life, & Other Insurance Coverage - Chat with former truck driver and 37-year health insurance industry veteran Greg Hellmich who has helped thousands of professional drivers secure affordable health care coverage.

Accounting & Tax Preparation Services - Save money on accounting and tax preparation services from the team at ATBS who specialize in helping truck drivers.

Telehealth Medical Care - Access telehealth medical care that gives drivers and their families direct access to doctors from their mobile devices so they can get the care they need whether they are at home or on the road.

Discount Drug Prescription Card - Get deep discounts on most medications.

Business Loans - Need funding to take your business to the next level? Lendio can help. Explore 75+ lenders with just one application.

Spot Cargo Insurance - Get a spot cargo insurance quote from MiKargo247 in 10 seconds so you're sure to protect the cargo you're hauling.

Private, Secure Truck Parking - Easily locate and reserve secure truck parking at more than 1,700 locations, including Truck Parking Club.

EpicVue TV - Enjoy live and on-demand entertainment from DIRECTV right in the cab at an amazingly competitive price.

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers. For more information, visit .

SOURCE TRUCKER PATH