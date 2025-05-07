Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market Report 2025-2033: Demand For Infant Formula, Evolving Consumer Preferences, And Expanding Retail Networks Bolster Growth


2025-05-07 07:31:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia's milk powder market is projected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 699.17 million by 2033, up from USD 401.4 million in 2024, driven by a CAGR of 6.36% from 2025 to 2033.

The growth is attributed to a surge in demand for infant formula, evolving consumer preferences, and expanding retail networks, coupled with government initiatives for food security.A burgeoning population and heightened health awareness are synergistically advancing the Saudi dried milk market. Cultural preferences and a large expatriate community drive the substantial demand, especially for infant formulas.

The ambitious Vision 2030 encompasses government efforts to bolster food security by enhancing domestic dairy production, ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality imported milk powder. An affinity for convenient and long-lasting products has further expanded milk powder's usage. Despite competition from plant-based alternatives, it maintains its status as a household staple. The proliferation of modern retail networks, encompassing supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce, has markedly improved milk powder accessibility to consumers across Saudi Arabia.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia ranked as the 29th largest exporter of dried milk globally, with exports totaling USD 32.6 million, primarily directed to Gulf Cooperation Council countries like Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE. Local exports to Kuwait and Oman exhibited substantial growth, evidencing the enduring demand for Saudi milk powder in regional markets. Concurrently, Saudi Arabia stands as the 17th largest milk powder importer, with notable imports from the United States, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and New Zealand. Key growth drivers include the expanded retail networks, broadening product reach across diverse consumer demographics.

The robust demand for infant formula, buoyed by cultural preferences and the large expat population, underpins market expansion, applying to both domestic births and convenience-oriented childcare practices. In addition, government initiatives, aligned with Vision 2030's food security goals, underscore the market's promising trajectory, emphasizing domestic dairy production enhancements and incentivizing high-quality imports. The Saudi Arabian milk powder market faces competition from both domestic and international brands, each vying for market share.

Local producers benefit from their alignment with regional preferences, while global brands leverage technological expertise to offer innovative products. Rising health consciousness is shifting preferences toward plant-based alternatives, challenging traditional milk powder markets. Companies respond by innovating with fortified and lactose-free offerings to remain competitive. In terms of market segmentation, whole milk powder retains popularity for its versatility and nutritional value, while infant formula continues to capture significant market share due to its essential role in child nutrition.

Leading industry players include Almarai Company, Rabouh Al Hofuf Est., and others who are strategically positioned to navigate the dynamic market landscape.
Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 70
Forecast Period 2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $401.4 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $699.17 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3%
Regions Covered Saudi Arabia


Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market
6. Market Share
6.1 By Types
6.2 By Application
7. Types
7.1 Whole Milk Powder
7.2 Skimmed Milk Powder
7.3 Dairy Whitener Powder
7.4 Buttermilk Powder
7.5 Fat-Filled Milk Powder
7.6 Other Milk Powder
8. Application
8.1 Nutritional Food
8.2 Infant Formulas
8.3 Confectionaries
8.4 Baked Sweets
8.5 Savories
8.6 Others
9. Value Chain Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.3 Degree of Competition
10.4 Threat of New Entrants
10.5 Threat of Substitutes
11. SWOT Analysis
11.1 Strength
11.2 Weakness
11.3 Opportunity
11.4 Threats
12. Key Players Analysis
Companies Featured

  • Almarai Company
  • Rabouh Al Hofuf Est.
  • Abdullah Trading Est.
  • Gulf Dimensions Trading Est.
  • AL-Juffaily for Trading
  • Shatha Abeer Ltd.
  • Riyadh Dairy Products Factory

