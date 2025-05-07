Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market Report 2025-2033: Demand For Infant Formula, Evolving Consumer Preferences, And Expanding Retail Networks Bolster Growth

The growth is attributed to a surge in demand for infant formula, evolving consumer preferences, and expanding retail networks, coupled with government initiatives for food security.A burgeoning population and heightened health awareness are synergistically advancing the Saudi dried milk market. Cultural preferences and a large expatriate community drive the substantial demand, especially for infant formulas.

The ambitious Vision 2030 encompasses government efforts to bolster food security by enhancing domestic dairy production, ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality imported milk powder. An affinity for convenient and long-lasting products has further expanded milk powder's usage. Despite competition from plant-based alternatives, it maintains its status as a household staple. The proliferation of modern retail networks, encompassing supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce, has markedly improved milk powder accessibility to consumers across Saudi Arabia.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia ranked as the 29th largest exporter of dried milk globally, with exports totaling USD 32.6 million, primarily directed to Gulf Cooperation Council countries like Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE. Local exports to Kuwait and Oman exhibited substantial growth, evidencing the enduring demand for Saudi milk powder in regional markets. Concurrently, Saudi Arabia stands as the 17th largest milk powder importer, with notable imports from the United States, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and New Zealand. Key growth drivers include the expanded retail networks, broadening product reach across diverse consumer demographics.

The robust demand for infant formula, buoyed by cultural preferences and the large expat population, underpins market expansion, applying to both domestic births and convenience-oriented childcare practices. In addition, government initiatives, aligned with Vision 2030's food security goals, underscore the market's promising trajectory, emphasizing domestic dairy production enhancements and incentivizing high-quality imports. The Saudi Arabian milk powder market faces competition from both domestic and international brands, each vying for market share.

Local producers benefit from their alignment with regional preferences, while global brands leverage technological expertise to offer innovative products. Rising health consciousness is shifting preferences toward plant-based alternatives, challenging traditional milk powder markets. Companies respond by innovating with fortified and lactose-free offerings to remain competitive. In terms of market segmentation, whole milk powder retains popularity for its versatility and nutritional value, while infant formula continues to capture significant market share due to its essential role in child nutrition.

Leading industry players include Almarai Company, Rabouh Al Hofuf Est., and others who are strategically positioned to navigate the dynamic market landscape.

Key Attributes:

