High Alert In Jaipur After 'Operation Sindoor'; CM Returns To Raj From Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) Following India's surgical air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, a high alert has been issued across Rajasthan's border areas, including Jaipur. As a result of the high alert, four flights have been cancelled at Jaipur International Airport and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma returned to the state from Gujarat.

A mock drill for emergency preparedness will be conducted in Jaipur during which warning sirens will sound at 24 locations across the city.

A blackout drill will also be held at night.

Sirens will be sounded at the following key locations included Collectorate, Shastri Nagar, Chandpole Power House, Chaugan Stadium, BSNL Office on MI Road, Near Ghatgate Central Jail, Raj Bhavan, Secretariat, Zorawar Singh Gate, MNIT, Bajaj Nagar, Durgapura and other critical infrastructure points.

A coordination meeting regarding the drill was held on Tuesday at the Collector's office.

Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni stated that night-time blackout sirens will also be sounded.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant issued orders for the mock drill via video conferencing. The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Poonam, Jaipur Range IG Ajay Pal Lamba, and officials from various departments.

In response to the situation, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma cut short his visit to the BJP training camp in Kevadia, Gujarat, and returned to Jaipur.

He went straight to the Chief Minister's Office at the Secretariat to chair a meeting on the city's preparedness for the drill.

Security has been significantly heightened at Jaipur Junction Railway Station, where RPF Assistant Commandant PK Verma and Station Officer Pradeep Kumar conducted security checks and drills.

Additional police forces have been deployed at Jaipur International Airport and various locations across the city.

Further, due to the heightened alert, the following flights from Jaipur have been cancelled which include IndiGo 6E-7742 to Chandigarh, IndiGo 6E-7718 to Chandigarh, IndiGo 6E-7414 to Chandigarh and Oman Air OV-796 to Muscat.