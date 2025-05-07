NSSF Hails Tennessee's Gov. Lee For Signing Firearm Industry Protection Law

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, hails Tennessee's Gov. Bill Lee for signing SB 1360 into law which brings added protections to the firearm industry and Second Amendment rights in the Volunteer State. The law protects the state's growing firearm and ammunition industry from special-interest "lawfare" abuse of the judicial system against firearm and ammunition manufacturers, distributors and retailers. The legislation was approved by Tennessee's General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.

"Governor Lee, and Tennessee's lawmakers, are sending a clear message that gun control lawfare targeted against our industry, which is vital to Tennessee's economy and the nation's heritage of Second Amendment freedoms, will not be tolerated," said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "Governor Lee's commitment to the lawful commerce in arms and free exercise of the rights to keep and bear arms in Tennessee is demonstrated by the growth of firearm manufacturers moving to the state to grow their businesses. The firearm industry is grateful for state Representative Monty Fritts and state Senator Joe Hensley for shepherding this bill through the legislature and for Governor Lee' leadership in signing these important protections into law."

Tennessee is home to Smith & Wesson, Inc., Beretta USA Corp., TROY Industries, Cheytac and Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, among others. The firearm industry brings over 13,500 jobs, with $3.7 billion in total economic activity and $7.5 million in tax revenue to the Volunteer State.

Tennessee's SB 1360 builds upon the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) to bring added state-level protections. The law protects firearm industry members from "qualified civil liability actions" – or lawsuits based on the criminal acts committed by remote third parties – from being brought against firearm manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Tennessee laws prohibit frivolous lawsuits that cannot be proven that firearm industry members directly caused harm.

SB 1360 adds a deterrent by requiring plaintiffs attempting to bring frivolous lawsuits against firearm industry members to pay those defendants three times the damages cited in their legal complaints – plus attorney's fees – if those lawsuits violate Tennessee law.

