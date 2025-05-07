Mill Creek Welcomes First Residents At Modera Beaverton

Mixed-Use Community Adds 312 Rental Homes to West Portland Metro

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., has welcomed its first residents at Modera Beaverton , a mixed-use community located in the heart of Downtown Beaverton.

Modera Beaverton, which features 312 homes and 4,145 square feet of retail space, offers a walkable, bikeable location in one of the most vibrant locales in the western Portland metropolitan area. The wrap-style community is built to, and is pursuing, a LEED Silver certification.

"We're excited to have opened our doors at Modera Beaverton, which offers residents a little bit of everything," said Sam Rodriguez , senior managing director of development in Portland for Mill Creek. "In addition to the serene backdrop and small-town charm of Beaverton, residents have quick access to the key employment centers within the city and are within a 20-minute drive of Portland's Central Business District. We are proud to offer a best-in-class experience within one of the region's most charismatic downtown areas."

Situated at 12230 SW Broadway Street, Modera Beaverton possesses a superb Walk Score of 98 and Bike Score of 81. The community is surrounded by a variety of dining options, brewpubs, nightlife opportunities and transit options, including a nearby stop on the MAX Light Rail. Additionally, key north-west thoroughfare Highway 217 is a few blocks west of the community and serves as the gateway to the greater metro area. Residents will be within a quick commute of some of the area's most notable employers, including Nike World Headquarters, Columbia Sportswear, Tektronix, Intel and Kaiser Health.

Modera Beaverton features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with various layouts and private patios or balconies. Community amenities consist of a rooftop deck and bar lounge with a covered outdoor terrace, lush landscaped courtyards, expansive clubroom with catering kitchen and fireplace, game room, speakeasy lounge, hotel-inspired lobby with coffee bar, coworking space with private workstations, complimentary high-speed WiFi in common areas, pet spa, club-quality fitness studio with TRX system and spin bikes, yoga studio and multi-sport simulator lounge. The community also offers a bicycle repair station and storage area, additional storage, 24/7 self-serve package lockers, controlled-access parking garage with EV-charging stations and controlled-access guest technology.

Home interiors include quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, tile backsplashes, ENERGY STAR stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with large closets, wood-style plank flooring, bathrooms with quartz counters and backlit mirrors and oversized windows. Smart features include keyless entry, USB outlets and smart thermostats. Select homes offer bathrooms with pass-through closets and 10-foot ceilings.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing nearly 42,000 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces .

