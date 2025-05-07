Svenska Aerogel Receives A Full Container Order - New Customers In The Building And Construction Segment

GÄVLE, Sweden, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Svenska Aerogel receives an order totaling just above 600 KSEK of Quartzene® from its French distributor Novcoat. The material will be distributed within the Building and Construction segment, including two new clients and one established cool roof manufacturer.

The customers will incorporate Quartzene® into products such as cool roof paints and thermal insulation coatings. Two of the clients are new and, following a successful collaboration with Novcoat, are now scaling up their production. The third company, Renovcoat, is a long-standing customer of Novcoat and a manufacturer specializing in energy-efficient building solutions.

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel, comments: "The recurring orders from our distributor show continued interest in Quartzene® within the Building and Construction segment. It's encouraging to see the material reaching both existing and new customers, confirming the relevance of our technology in more energy-efficient and smart building solutions."

