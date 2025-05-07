Hydrograph CEO To Speak At Prestigious Hemispheric Security Conference And Lead May Investor Roundtable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG / OTCQB: HGRAF), a leading producer of ultra-pure graphene and advanced nanomaterials, today announced two key events underscoring the Company's growing role in both the global policy and investment communities.

HydroGraph's President and CEO, Kjirstin Breure, has been formally invited to speak on May 12, 2025 at the 10th Annual Hemispheric Security Conference (HSC) , hosted by Florida International University's Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy.

This year's theme,“Securing Our Future,” will spotlight the geopolitical and economic importance of critical minerals. Ms. Breure will participate in a panel focused on the role of materials like graphene in national security across Canada, the United States, and Latin America. Distinguished participants at HSC include SOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Alvin Holsey and the Presidents of Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay.

“This invitation is a strong acknowledgment of HydroGraph's leadership in the critical materials space and the essential role our technology plays in building secure and resilient supply chains,” said Ms. Breure.

In addition, HydroGraph will host an Investor Roundtable on May 20, 2025 , at the National Club in Toronto. Moderated by Paul Hurwitz, Portfolio Manager and Senior Financial Advisor at Raymond James Ltd., the event will provide a comprehensive update on HydroGraph's commercial progress, customer pipeline, and upcoming facility expansion. With over 60 customers across more than 20 applications and high-volume partners in coatings, composites, and energy storage, HydroGraph is positioned for accelerated revenue growth and scaling in 2025.

“These events are pivotal touchpoints with both global policymakers and institutional investors,” said Ms. Breure.“They reflect our accelerating momentum and Hydrograph's unique ability to meet market demand with consistent chemical composition, unmatched product performance and scalable manufacturing.”

About HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. produces pristine graphene through its patented explosion synthesis process, delivering superior purity, energy efficiency, and batch-to-batch consistency. As one of the very few Verified Graphene Producers® certified by The Graphene Council, HydroGraph sets a new industry standard. Learn more at .

