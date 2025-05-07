Meriaura Group Oyj: The Controlling Company Of Arto Räty, A Member Of The Board Of Meriaura Group Plc, Has Acquired Shares In Summa Defence Oy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meriaura Group PlcCompany Announcement 7 May 2025 at 1.00 p.m. (CEST)

THE CONTROLLING COMPANY OF ARTO RÄTY, A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF MERIAURA GROUP PLC, HAS ACQUIRED SHARES IN SUMMA DEFENCE OY

3Lions Oy, the controlling company of Arto Räty, a member of the Board of Meriaura Group Plc, has today on 7 May 2025 acquired 35,429 shares of Summa Defence Oy from each of the controlling companies of Samuli Koskela, Markku Kankaala, and Jussi Holopainen, namely Jerovit Invest Oy, PM Ruukki Oy, and holoborg Oy, totaling 106,287 shares. The purchase price is approximately 0.94 euro per share, amounting approximately to a total of 100,000 euros. The shares acquired by 3Lions Oy will be exchanged for shares in Meriaura Group Oyj as part of the acquisition of Summa Defence Oy (“Share Exchange”), as announced in the company announcement published on 29 January 2025, and as further described in the company description published on 31 March 2025. In the Share Exchange, 3Lions Oy will subscribe for a total of 4,999,998 shares of Meriaura Group Oyj, which will be subject to an 18-month transfer restriction from the completion of the Share Exchange. The transfer of shares is not permitted during the transfer restriction period under any circumstances except in a block trades.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

More information:

Jussi Mälkiä, CEO

Tel. +358 400 785 489

Email: ...

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group Plc has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Meriaura Oy, which engages in the Marine Logistics business, is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive low-emission marine transport services, which are based on long-term affreightment agreements, a modern fleet and the active development of operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position as a marine transport provider in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Oy, which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy solutions. Meriaura Energy Oy designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industry and district heat production. Energy production is built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Oy, which provides high-quality solar power systems for buildings, businesses and solar parks.

Meriaura Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the name MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the name MERIH.

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, ... , tel. +46 8-604 22 55.