Teva To Host Innovation & Strategy Day On Thursday, May 29 In New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will host Innovation & Strategy Day on Thursday, May 29, 2025 to discuss the acceleration phase of its strategy and portfolio priorities. The event will take place in New York, N.Y. Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and are expected to conclude at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Richard Francis, Teva's President and CEO, along with other members of the executive management team will discuss an update on the strategy and key priorities focusing on growth and innovation.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Analysts and institutional investors will be invited to pre-register and attend through an invite that will is distributed separately.

For questions regarding the event, please contact Teva's Investor Relations team at ... .

A live webcast of the event and presentation materials will be available on Teva's Investor Relations website at: .

An archived version of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the end of the live discussion.

