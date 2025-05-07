Tenneco’S Systems Protection Business Receives Second ‘Best Supplier Award’ From Airbus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systems Protection, a Tenneco Performance Solutions business, has received the Best Supplier Award from Airbus, marking the second time the business has been recognized as the top partner supplier by one of the world's largest providers of commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense aircraft and systems, aerospace technologies, and other products. Systems Protection supplies Airbus with a broad range of innovative products that offer effective thermal, mechanical, electro-magnetic and environmental protection in aircraft wings, fuselages, pylons, doors, jet engines, galleys, seats, and other locations.

“Within AIRBUS Group, we manage civil aircraft and defense applications where customer requirements are very different. Our strength is our ability to innovate and be proactive about giving the right answer to the right people,” said Talal Kakish, Vice President and General Manager, Systems Protection, Tenneco.“We are proud to be part of Airbus' journey in shaping the future of aviation. This award celebrates our achievements and motivates us to continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.”

Systems Protection is the world's foremost supplier of protective sleeving and shielding solutions for wires, hoses, and mechanical assemblies. In addition to aerospace, the company serves original equipment manufacturers and tier suppliers in the automotive, railway, and energy, industrial and transport markets. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, USA, Systems Protection operates sales, manufacturing, and innovation centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company is the manufacturer of Bentley-Harris® protection products.

