Orezone Provides Notice Of Q1-2025 Results And Conference Call
Webcast
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 8:00 am Pacific time (11:00 am Eastern time)
Please register for the webcast here: Orezone Q1-2025 Conference Call and Webcast
Conference Call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-715-9871
International callers: +646-307-1963
Event ID: 3969133
About Orezone Gold Corporation
Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focused on its staged hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.
The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.
Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin MacKenzie
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 8977 or visit the Company's website at .
