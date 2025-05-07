Codexis Announces Six Presentations Featuring The ECO Synthesis Platform At TIDES USA Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Codexis to showcase data that demonstrate the scalability and reproducibility of its enzymatic siRNA manufacturing processes

Three CDMO presentations to feature data on performance of Codexis double-stranded RNA ligases

Management will host a conference call at 8 am Eastern Time on Thursday, May 22 to discuss data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced the Company will host two data presentations and one poster at the upcoming TIDES USA annual meeting, being held May 19-22, 2025, in San Diego, California. Codexis' presentations will cover a range of topics, including:



The scalability and reproducibility of ECO Synthesis manufacturing processes

A groundbreaking machine learning tool to optimize ligase selection and fragment design An emerging capability to control stereochemistry during oligonucleotide synthesis



In addition, three leading contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are presenting data on the performance of Codexis' double-stranded RNA ligases to combine short RNA fragments, including a co-presentation by Bachem and Codexis.

Attendees of the conference may visit with the Codexis team at Booth #619 in the exhibition hall. Appointments may be made in advance via the Codexis website here .

Codexis Oral Presentations:

Main Stage Talk: Oligonucleotide CMC for Sustainable and Scalable Enzymatic siRNA Manufacturing

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 9:30 am – 10:00 am PT

Codexis Speaker: Alison Moore, PhD, Chief Technical Officer

TIDES Talk: Comparative Analysis of Diastereomeric Distribution in siRNA Synthesis: Phosphoramidite Chemistry vs. Enzymatic Synthesis

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 10:10 am – 10:20 am PT

Codexis Speaker: Stephanie Forget, PhD, Senior Scientist, Protein Engineering

Co-Presentation with Bachem:

Spotlight Presentation: Efficient Large-scale siRNA Manufacturing: Enzymatic Ligation of Short RNA Fragments

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 12:05 – 12:35 pm PT

Speakers: Arne Berthelmann, PhD, Senior Director, Oligonucleotide R&D, Bachem AG and Mathew Miller, PhD, Director, Life Sciences and RNA Technologies, Codexis

Oral presentations will take place at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego in San Diego, California.

Poster Presentation:

Poster Title: Machine Learning-Guided Ligation Fragment Design for Efficient siRNA Synthesis

Time: Duration of the Conference

Location: Exhibit Hall

Codexis Presenter: Mathew Miller, PhD, Director, Life Sciences and RNA Technologies

Conference Call and Webcast

Codexis management will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, May 22, 2025, to discuss the data presented during the conference. The live call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-2976 (domestic) or 201-689-8798 (international). A live webcast to accompany the conference call can be accessed on the Codexis Investor Relations website , where a replay will be available for 90 days. A telephone replay of the call will be available for 48 hours by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international), access ID #13726635.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO SynthesisTM manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“design,”“due,”“estimate,”“expect,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“objective,”“plan,”“positioned,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“suggest,”“target,”“on track,”“will,”“would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the ECO SynthesisTM platform, and it providing an opportunity for Codexis to efficiently capture meaningful market share; expectations regarding Codexis meeting its technical and commercial milestones regarding the ECO SynthesisTM platform; and expectations regarding the potential of and future demand for RNAi therapeutics, and whether Codexis will be able to capitalize on such demand. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis' control and that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could materially affect actual results include, among others: Codexis' dependence on its licensees and collaborators; if any of its collaborators terminate their development programs under their respective license agreements with Codexis; Codexis may need additional capital in the future in order to expand its business; if Codexis is unable to successfully develop and commercialize new technology such as its ECO SynthesisTM platform and its dsRNA ligase; Codexis dependence on a limited number of products and customers, and potential adverse effects to Codexis' business if its customers' products are not received well in the markets; if competitors and potential competitors who have greater resources and experience than Codexis develop products and technologies that make Codexis' products and technologies obsolete; if Codexis is unable to accurately forecast financial and operational performance; and market and economic conditions may negatively impact Codexis business, financial condition and share price. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2025 and in Codexis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024, including under the caption“Risk Factors,” and in Codexis' other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

