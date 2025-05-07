Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOBOKEN, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025. In a separate release today, the Company announced a CEO transition and strategic review of the Company's portfolio. "We are disappointed with our third quarter results, which fell far short of our expectations primarily due to worse-than-expected performance in North America. Despite the shortfall in net sales in the quarter, we are encouraged by a return to organic net sales growth in our international segment and continued progress in reducing net debt,” said Alison Lewis, Interim President and CEO.“Going forward, we are focused on five key drivers for improving value: simplifying our business and reducing overhead spending, accelerating renovation and innovation in our brands, implementing strategic revenue growth management and pricing actions, driving operational productivity and working capital reduction, and strengthening our digital capabilities." Lewis continued,“While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, recent regulatory shifts focusing on health and wellness reaffirm Hain's strength as a pure-play, better-for-you leader. We have a portfolio of strong brands in attractive categories, and we believe the challenges we face are largely within our control. The opportunity ahead of us now is to unlock the full value of our business through focused and disciplined execution." FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS * Summary of Fiscal Third Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales were $390 million, down 11% year-over-year.



Organic net sales, defined as net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, exited product categories, and foreign exchange, decreased 5% compared to the prior year period.

The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of a 3-point decrease in volume/mix and a 2-point decrease in price.

Gross profit margin was 21.7%, a 40-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit margin was 21.8%, a 50-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Net loss was $135 million compared to a net loss of $48 million in the prior year period.



Net loss included pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $133 million ($130 million after-taxes) related to U.S. and Canada reporting units and assets held for sale.

Adjusted net income was $6 million, compared to adjusted net income of $11 million in the prior year period.

Net loss margin was (34.5%), compared to a net loss margin of (11%) in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income margin was 2%, compared to an adjusted net income margin of 3% in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $34 million compared to $44 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.6%, compared to 10.0% in the prior year period.

Loss per diluted share was $1.49 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.54 in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.07 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.13 in the prior year period.

* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release. Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fiscal third quarter was $5 million compared to $42 million in the prior year period.

Free cash flow was negative $2 million in the fiscal third quarter compared to free cash flow of $30 million in the prior year period.

Total debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $709 million, down from $744 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Net debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $665 million compared to $690 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. The company ended the third quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 4.2x as calculated under our credit agreement.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

Net Sales Q3 FY25 Q3 FY25 YTD $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact1 FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact1 FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y North America 222 -17.0% -6.9% -0.5% -9.6% 683 -14.2% -6.4% -0.3% -7.5% International 168 -1.4% -0.5% -1.4% 0.5% 514 -1.5% -0.2% 1.0% -2.3% Total 390 -11.0 % -4.8 % -0.9 % -5.3 % 1,196 -9.2 % -4.2 % 0.2 % -5.2 % * May not add due to rounding 1Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

North America

Fiscal third quarter organic net sales decreased by 10% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in snacks and baby & kids.

Segment gross profit in the fiscal third quarter was $49 million, a decrease of 17% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $50 million, also a decrease of 17% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 22.1%, unchanged from the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin was 22.4%, a 20-basis point increase from the prior year period. The increase was driven by productivity partially offset by higher trade spend and inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter was $17 million compared to $28 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume/mix and higher trade spend, partially offset by productivity. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.8% compared to 10.4% in the prior year period.

International

Fiscal third quarter organic net sales growth was 0.5% year-over-year. This was driven by growth in meal prep and baby & kids and the supply chain recovery from the service issues discussed last quarter, partially offset by declines in beverages and snacks.

Segment gross profit in the fiscal third quarter was $35 million, a 5% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was also $35 million, a decrease of 7% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 21.1%, representing a 90- and 130-basis point decrease from the prior year period, respectively. The decrease in each case was driven by inflation, partially offset by productivity.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter was $22 million, a decrease of 10% versus the prior year period, driven primarily by inflation and net pricing, inclusive of own label contracts, partially offset by favorable volume/mix. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.2%, a 120-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales Q3 FY25 Q3 FY25 YTD $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact1 FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact1 FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y Snacks 89 -20% -7% -1% -13% 278 -19% -7% 0% -12% Baby & Kids 60 -7% 0% 0% -6% 182 -3% -1% 1% -3% Beverages 63 -8% 0% -1% -7% 189 -4% 0% 0% -3% Meal Prep 162 -2% -2% -1% 1% 499 -3% -1% 1% -3% Personal Care 17 -42% n/a n/a n/a 48 -38% n/a n/a n/a Total 390 -11 % -5 % -1 % -5 % 1,196 -9 % -4 % 0 % -5 % * May not add due to rounding 1Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

Snacks

The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 13% year-over-year was driven by lower promotion effectiveness as well as continued category softness.

Baby & Kids

The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 6% year-over-year was driven by lapping formula sales last year at a key retailer which was lost in the spring of 2024, softness in pouches, and the impact of SKU simplification.

Beverages

The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 7% year-over-year was driven by continued channel mix shift in non-dairy beverage in Europe and by our slow start to hot tea season.

Meal Prep

The fiscal third quarter organic net sales growth of 1% was primarily driven by continued growth in soup brands in the UK and growth in yogurt in North America.

CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company and the lenders under the company's credit agreement have amended the credit agreement to provide for increased operational flexibility. Among other things, the amended credit agreement sets a maximum net secured leverage ratio of 4.75x for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 through (and including) the quarter ending March 31, 2026, 4.50x for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 and 4.25x for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 and thereafter.

FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE*

“We are adjusting our outlook for the year based on the slower than anticipated volume recovery and the softening and volatile macroeconomic environment, coupled with increased investment in promotional activities to support our brands and drive incremental distribution,” stated Lee Boyce, CFO.

The company is revising guidance for fiscal 2025 as follows:



Organic net sales growth is expected to be down approximately 5%-6%.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $125 million.

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 21.5%. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $40 million.

* The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include certain litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company's GAAP financial results.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie SnacksTM, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, among others. For more information, visit and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“may,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“potential,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition, including statements related to the reevaluation of our strategy, our ability to evolve and position Hain for long-term sustainable growth, expectations regarding organic net sales trends, the effectiveness of our marketing, promotional, distribution and investment initiatives, our ability to capitalize on new opportunities, our ability to drive growth and create value for shareholders and the macroeconomic environment.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively (including as a result of U.S. government tariffs and the imposition of any counter-tariffs); input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; reliance on independent distributors; risks associated with operating internationally; the availability of organic ingredients; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; risks associated with geopolitical conflicts or events; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; our ability to attract and retain highly skilled people; risks related to tax matters, including changes in tax policy, tariffs, or import and export controls; the reputation of our company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; foreign currency exchange risk; general economic conditions; compliance with our credit agreement; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change and related disclosure regulations; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; pending and future litigation, including litigation relating to Earth's Best® baby food products; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales; adjusted gross profit and its related margin; adjusted operating income and its related margin; adjusted net income and its related margin; diluted net income per common share, as adjusted; adjusted EBITDA and its related margin; free cash flow; and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Organic net sales: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, exited product categories and foreign exchange. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories, the net sales of a divested business, held for sale business, discontinued brand or exited product category are excluded from all periods. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of foreign exchange, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year.

Adjusted gross profit and its related margin: gross profit, before plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, and other costs.

Adjusted operating income and its related margin: operating loss before certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and other costs.

Adjusted net income and its related margin and diluted net income per common share, as adjusted: net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment, unrealized currency losses (gains) and other costs, and the related tax effects of such adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA and its related margin: net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses, certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and other adjustments.

Free cash flow: net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Net debt: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.



We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:

Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, and exited product categories and foreign exchange, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.

Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company and companies in our industry.

Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.



We discuss the Company's net secured leverage ratio as calculated under our credit agreement as a measure of our financial condition, liquidity and compliance with our credit agreement. For a description of the material terms of our credit agreement and risks of non-compliance with our credit agreement, see“Liquidity and Capital Resources” under“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 390,351 $ 438,358 $ 1,196,432 $ 1,317,487 Cost of sales 305,701 341,687 936,720 1,034,658 Gross profit 84,650 96,671 259,712 282,829 Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,934 66,716 204,417 217,837 Goodwill impairment 110,251 - 201,518 - Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 24,012 49,426 42,029 70,786 Productivity and transformation costs 7,289 7,175 16,497 20,447 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,243 1,255 5,176 4,719 Operating loss (121,079 ) (27,901 ) (209,925 ) (30,960 ) Interest and other financing expense, net 11,866 14,127 38,412 43,509 Other expense (income), net 1,182 100 2,434 (207 ) Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees (134,127 ) (42,128 ) (250,771 ) (74,262 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (505 ) 5,100 5,746 (4,528 ) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 966 966 1,709 2,371 Net loss $ (134,588 ) $ (48,194 ) $ (258,226 ) $ (72,105 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (1.49 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (2.87 ) $ (0.80 ) Diluted $ (1.49 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (2.87 ) $ (0.80 ) Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: Basic 90,247 89,832 90,080 89,718 Diluted 90,247 89,832 90,080 89,718





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited and in thousands) March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,425 $ 54,307 Accounts receivable, net 172,310 179,190 Inventories 248,956 274,128 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,099 49,434 Assets held for sale 33,333 - Total current assets 552,123 557,059 Property, plant and equipment, net 254,079 261,730 Goodwill 712,727 929,304 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 225,475 244,799 Investments and joint ventures 5,958 10,228 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 71,326 86,634 Other assets 22,367 27,794 Total assets $ 1,844,055 $ 2,117,548 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 210,052 $ 188,220 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,530 85,714 Current portion of long-term debt 7,554 7,569 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 16,599 - Total current liabilities 304,735 281,503 Long-term debt, less current portion 701,401 736,523 Deferred income taxes 41,652 47,826 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 66,000 80,863 Other noncurrent liabilities 33,562 27,920 Total liabilities 1,147,350 1,174,635 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,124 1,119 Additional paid-in capital 1,239,675 1,230,253 Retained earnings 319,293 577,519 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (133,273 ) (137,245 ) 1,426,819 1,671,646 Less: Treasury stock (730,114 ) (728,733 ) Total stockholders' equity 696,705 942,913 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,844,055 $ 2,117,548





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (134,588 ) $ (48,194 ) $ (258,226 ) $ (72,105 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,455 10,858 32,902 34,360 Deferred income taxes (1,509 ) (1,973 ) (2,625 ) (18,764 ) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 966 966 1,709 2,371 Stock-based compensation, net 2,973 3,017 9,422 10,135 Goodwill impairment 110,251 - 201,518 - Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 24,012 49,426 42,029 70,786 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (106 ) - 2,202 62 Other non-cash items, net 1,271 (21 ) 773 944 Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 98 (25 ) (1,361 ) (30,672 ) Inventories (14,578 ) 12,266 (10,605 ) 27,432 Other current assets (597 ) 8,948 (8,279 ) 13,830 Other assets and liabilities (471 ) (1,890 ) (561 ) (4,466 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,468 8,896 15,865 43,046 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,645 42,274 24,763 76,959 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,921 ) (12,034 ) (19,060 ) (24,769 ) Proceeds from termination of net investment hedges 2,363 - 2,363 - Proceeds from sale of assets 6 188 13,773 1,520 Investments and joint ventures, net - - 2,570 - Net cash used in investing activities (4,552 ) (11,846 ) (354 ) (23,249 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 47,000 30,000 156,000 152,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (65,000 ) (60,000 ) (186,000 ) (197,000 ) Repayments under term loan (1,875 ) (1,875 ) (5,625 ) (5,625 ) Borrowings (payments) of other debt, net 21 (21 ) (21 ) (3,875 ) Employee shares withheld for taxes (123 ) (111 ) (1,381 ) (1,600 ) Proceeds from termination of fair value hedge 552 - 552 - Net cash used in financing activities (19,425 ) (32,007 ) (36,475 ) (56,100 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 7,557 (2,544 ) 2,184 (1,425 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,775 ) (4,123 ) (9,882 ) (3,815 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 56,200 53,672 54,307 53,364 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,425 $ 49,549 $ 44,425 $ 49,549





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q3 FY25 $ 222,407 $ 167,944 $ - $ 390,351 Net sales - Q3 FY24 $ 268,107 $ 170,251 $ - $ 438,358 % change - FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales (17.0 )% (1.4 )% (11.0 )% Gross Profit Q3 FY25 Gross profit $ 49,178 $ 35,472 $ - $ 84,650 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 592 - - 592 Adjusted gross profit $ 49,770 $ 35,472 $ - $ 85,242 % change - FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit (17.0 )% (5.2 )% (12.4 )% % change - FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit (16.6 )% (7.0 )% (12.8 )% Gross margin 22.1 % 21.1 % 21.7 % Adjusted gross margin 22.4 % 21.1 % 21.8 % Q3 FY24 Gross profit $ 59,237 $ 37,434 $ - $ 96,671 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 406 691 - 1,097 Adjusted gross profit $ 59,643 $ 38,125 $ - $ 97,768 Gross margin 22.1 % 22.0 % 22.1 % Adjusted gross margin 22.2 % 22.4 % 22.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Q3 FY25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,306 $ 22,166 $ (5,857 ) $ 33,615 % change - FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA (37.9 )% (9.7 )% 32.4 % (23.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.8 % 13.2 % 8.6 % Q3 FY24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,883 $ 24,547 $ (8,668 ) $ 43,762 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.4 % 14.4 % 10.0 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q3 FY25 YTD $ 682,836 $ 513,596 $ - $ 1,196,432 Net sales - Q3 FY24 YTD $ 795,832 $ 521,655 $ - $ 1,317,487 % change - FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales (14.2 )% (1.5 )% (9.2 )% Gross Profit Q3 FY25 YTD Gross profit $ 153,388 $ 106,324 $ - $ 259,712 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 1,779 - - 1,779 Adjusted gross profit $ 155,167 $ 106,324 $ - $ 261,491 % change - FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit (10.9 )% (4.0 )% (8.2 )% % change - FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit (13.9 )% (4.7 )% (10.4 )% Gross margin 22.5 % 20.7 % 21.7 % Adjusted gross margin 22.7 % 20.7 % 21.9 % Q3 FY24 YTD Gross profit $ 172,115 $ 110,714 $ - $ 282,829 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 8,157 816 - 8,973 Adjusted gross profit $ 180,272 $ 111,530 $ - $ 291,802 Gross margin 21.6 % 21.2 % 21.5 % Adjusted gross margin 22.7 % 21.4 % 22.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Q3 FY25 YTD Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,072 $ 65,062 $ (26,251 ) $ 93,883 % change - FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA (29.2 )% (4.3 )% 14.8 % (18.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.1 % 12.7 % 7.8 % Q3 FY24 YTD Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,828 $ 67,953 $ (30,803 ) $ 114,978 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.8 % 13.0 % 8.7 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit, GAAP $ 84,650 $ 96,671 $ 259,712 $ 282,829 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 384 184 384 995 Plant closure related costs, net 208 913 1,395 6,535 Other - - - 1,443 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 85,242 $ 97,768 $ 261,491 $ 291,802 Reconciliation of Operating Loss, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating loss, GAAP $ (121,079 ) $ (27,901 ) $ (209,925 ) $ (30,960 ) Adjustments to Cost of sales: Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 384 184 384 995 Plant closure related costs, net 208 913 1,395 6,535 Other - - - 1,443 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): Goodwill impairment 110,251 - 201,518 - Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 24,012 49,426 42,029 70,786 Productivity and transformation costs 7,289 7,175 16,497 20,447 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 407 458 2,254 4,073 Transaction and integration costs, net (151 ) 55 (574 ) 282 Plant closure related costs, net (213 ) 232 (166 ) 179 Operating income, as adjusted $ 21,108 $ 30,542 $ 53,412 $ 73,780 Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net Income, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss, GAAP $ (134,588 ) $ (48,194 ) $ (258,226 ) $ (72,105 ) Adjustments to Cost of sales: Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 384 184 384 995 Plant closure related costs, net 208 913 1,395 6,535 Other - - - 1,443 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): Goodwill impairment 110,251 - 201,518 - Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 24,012 49,426 42,029 70,786 Productivity and transformation costs 7,289 7,175 16,497 20,447 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 407 458 2,254 4,073 Transaction and integration costs, net (151 ) 55 (574 ) 282 Plant closure related costs, net (213 ) 232 (166 ) 179 Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net(c): Unrealized currency losses (gains) 1,255 (71 ) 825 83 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (106 ) - 2,202 62 Adjustments to (Benefit) provision for income taxes: Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2,693 ) 1,094 1,615 (14,139 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 6,055 $ 11,272 $ 9,753 $ 18,641 Net loss margin (34.5 )% (11.0 )% (21.6 )% (5.5 )% Adjusted net income margin 1.6 % 2.6 % 0.8 % 1.4 % Diluted shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: 90,247 89,832 90,080 89,718 Diluted shares used in the calculation of adjusted net income per common share: 90,407 90,058 90,287 90,088 Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP $ (1.49 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (2.87 ) $ (0.80 ) Diluted net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.21 (a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and productivity and transformation costs. (b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation. (c) Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency losses (gains), (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense, net.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q3 FY25 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 222,407 $ 167,944 $ 390,351 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,

discontinued brands and exited product categories 19,477 493 19,970 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (1,428 ) (2,327 ) (3,755 ) Organic net sales $ 204,358 $ 169,778 $ 374,136 Q3 FY24 Net sales $ 268,107 $ 170,251 $ 438,358 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,

discontinued brands and exited product categories 42,008 1,239 43,247 Organic net sales $ 226,099 $ 169,012 $ 395,111 Net sales decline (17.0 )% (1.4 )% (11.0 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,

discontinued brands and exited product categories (6.9 )% (0.5 )% (4.8 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.5 )% (1.4 )% (0.9 )% Organic net sales (decline) growth (9.6 )% 0.5 % (5.3 )% Q3 FY25 YTD North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 682,836 $ 513,596 $ 1,196,432 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,

discontinued brands and exited product categories 61,580 1,836 63,416 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (2,497 ) 5,338 2,841 Organic net sales $ 623,753 $ 506,422 $ 1,130,175 Q3 FY24 YTD Net sales $ 795,832 $ 521,655 $ 1,317,487 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,

discontinued brands and exited product categories 121,707 3,201 124,908 Organic net sales $ 674,125 $ 518,454 $ 1,192,579 Net sales decline (14.2 )% (1.5 )% (9.2 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,

discontinued brands and exited product categories (6.4 )% (0.2 )% (4.2 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.3 )% 1.0 % 0.2 % Organic net sales decline (7.5 )% (2.3 )% (5.2 )%





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth by Category (unaudited and in thousands) Q3 FY25 Snacks Baby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Personal Care Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 88,506 $ 59,896 $ 62,874 $ 162,266 $ 16,809 $ 390,351 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 162 2 - 2,997 16,809 19,970 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (705 ) (293 ) (1,005 ) (1,752 ) - (3,755 ) Organic net sales $ 89,049 $ 60,187 $ 63,879 $ 161,021 $ - $ 374,136 Q3 FY24 Net sales $ 111,157 $ 64,317 $ 68,384 $ 165,675 $ 28,825 $ 438,358 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 8,629 278 - 5,515 28,825 43,247 Organic net sales $ 102,528 $ 64,039 $ 68,384 $ 160,160 $ - $ 395,111 Net sales decline (20.4 )% (6.9 )% (8.1 )% (2.1 )% (41.7 )% (11.0 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (6.7 )% (0.4 )% 0.0 % (1.5 )% n/a (4.8 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.6 )% (0.5 )% (1.5 )% (1.1 )% n/a (0.9 )% Organic net sales (decline) growth (13.1 )% (6.0 )% (6.6 )% 0.5 % n/a (5.3 )% Q3 FY25 YTD Snacks Baby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Personal Care Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 277,688 $ 182,225 $ 189,364 $ 499,311 $ 47,844 $ 1,196,432 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 3,940 204 - 11,428 47,844 63,416 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (831 ) 1,131 (939 ) 3,480 - 2,841 Organic net sales $ 274,579 $ 180,890 $ 190,303 $ 484,403 $ - $ 1,130,175 Q3 FY24 YTD Net sales $ 342,118 $ 188,458 $ 197,116 $ 513,004 $ 76,791 $ 1,317,487 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 31,756 1,410 - 14,951 76,791 124,908 Organic net sales $ 310,362 $ 187,048 $ 197,116 $ 498,053 $ - $ 1,192,579 Net sales decline (18.8 )% (3.3 )% (3.9 )% (2.7 )% (37.7 )% (9.2 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (7.1 )% (0.6 )% 0.0 % (0.7 )% n/a (4.2 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.2 )% 0.6 % (0.4 )% 0.7 % n/a 0.2 % Organic net sales decline (11.5 )% (3.3 )% (3.5 )% (2.7 )% n/a (5.2 )%





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (134,588 ) $ (48,194 ) $ (258,226 ) $ (72,105 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,455 10,858 32,902 34,360 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 966 966 1,709 2,371 Interest expense, net 11,096 13,322 36,084 41,278 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (505 ) 5,100 5,746 (4,528 ) Stock-based compensation, net 2,973 3,017 9,422 10,135 Unrealized currency losses 1,137 250 707 91 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) 407 458 2,254 4,073 Restructuring activities Productivity and transformation costs 7,289 7,175 16,497 20,447 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 384 184 384 995 Plant closure related costs, net (5 ) 1,145 1,229 5,288 Acquisitions, divestitures and other (Gain) loss on sale of assets (106 ) - 2,202 62 Transaction and integration costs, net (151 ) 55 (574 ) 282 Impairment charges Goodwill impairment 110,251 - 201,518 - Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 24,012 49,426 42,029 70,786 Other - - - 1,443 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,615 $ 43,762 $ 93,883 $ 114,978 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Free Cash Flow (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,645 $ 42,274 $ 24,763 $ 76,959 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,921 ) (12,034 ) (19,060 ) (24,769 ) Free cash flow $ (2,276 ) $ 30,240 $ 5,703 $ 52,190





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Debt (unaudited and in thousands) March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Debt Long-term debt, less current portion $ 701,401 $ 736,523 Current portion of long-term debt 7,554 7,569 Total debt 708,955 744,092 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 44,425 54,307 Net debt $ 664,530 $ 689,785