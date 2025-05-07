Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Net Sales
|Q3 FY25
|Q3 FY25 YTD
|$ Millions
|Reported Growth Y/Y
|M&A/Exit Impact1
|FX Impact
|Organic Growth Y/Y
|$ Millions
|Reported Growth Y/Y
|M&A/Exit Impact1
|FX Impact
|Organic Growth Y/Y
|North America
|222
|-17.0%
|-6.9%
|-0.5%
|-9.6%
|683
|-14.2%
|-6.4%
|-0.3%
|-7.5%
|International
|168
|-1.4%
|-0.5%
|-1.4%
|0.5%
|514
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
|1.0%
|-2.3%
|Total
|390
|-11.0 %
|-4.8 %
|-0.9 %
|-5.3 %
|1,196
|-9.2 %
|-4.2 %
|0.2 %
|-5.2 %
|* May not add due to rounding
|1Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.
North America
Fiscal third quarter organic net sales decreased by 10% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in snacks and baby & kids.
Segment gross profit in the fiscal third quarter was $49 million, a decrease of 17% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $50 million, also a decrease of 17% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 22.1%, unchanged from the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin was 22.4%, a 20-basis point increase from the prior year period. The increase was driven by productivity partially offset by higher trade spend and inflation.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter was $17 million compared to $28 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume/mix and higher trade spend, partially offset by productivity. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.8% compared to 10.4% in the prior year period.
International
Fiscal third quarter organic net sales growth was 0.5% year-over-year. This was driven by growth in meal prep and baby & kids and the supply chain recovery from the service issues discussed last quarter, partially offset by declines in beverages and snacks.
Segment gross profit in the fiscal third quarter was $35 million, a 5% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was also $35 million, a decrease of 7% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 21.1%, representing a 90- and 130-basis point decrease from the prior year period, respectively. The decrease in each case was driven by inflation, partially offset by productivity.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter was $22 million, a decrease of 10% versus the prior year period, driven primarily by inflation and net pricing, inclusive of own label contracts, partially offset by favorable volume/mix. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.2%, a 120-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS
|Net Sales
|Q3 FY25
|Q3 FY25 YTD
|$ Millions
|Reported Growth Y/Y
|M&A/Exit Impact1
|FX Impact
|Organic Growth Y/Y
|$ Millions
|Reported Growth Y/Y
|M&A/Exit Impact1
|FX Impact
|Organic Growth Y/Y
|Snacks
|89
|-20%
|-7%
|-1%
|-13%
|278
|-19%
|-7%
|0%
|-12%
|Baby & Kids
|60
|-7%
|0%
|0%
|-6%
|182
|-3%
|-1%
|1%
|-3%
|Beverages
|63
|-8%
|0%
|-1%
|-7%
|189
|-4%
|0%
|0%
|-3%
|Meal Prep
|162
|-2%
|-2%
|-1%
|1%
|499
|-3%
|-1%
|1%
|-3%
|Personal Care
|17
|-42%
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|48
|-38%
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Total
|390
|-11 %
|-5 %
|-1 %
|-5 %
|1,196
|-9 %
|-4 %
|0 %
|-5 %
|* May not add due to rounding
|1Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.
Snacks
The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 13% year-over-year was driven by lower promotion effectiveness as well as continued category softness.
Baby & Kids
The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 6% year-over-year was driven by lapping formula sales last year at a key retailer which was lost in the spring of 2024, softness in pouches, and the impact of SKU simplification.
Beverages
The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 7% year-over-year was driven by continued channel mix shift in non-dairy beverage in Europe and by our slow start to hot tea season.
Meal Prep
The fiscal third quarter organic net sales growth of 1% was primarily driven by continued growth in soup brands in the UK and growth in yogurt in North America.
CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company and the lenders under the company's credit agreement have amended the credit agreement to provide for increased operational flexibility. Among other things, the amended credit agreement sets a maximum net secured leverage ratio of 4.75x for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 through (and including) the quarter ending March 31, 2026, 4.50x for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 and 4.25x for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 and thereafter.
FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE*
“We are adjusting our outlook for the year based on the slower than anticipated volume recovery and the softening and volatile macroeconomic environment, coupled with increased investment in promotional activities to support our brands and drive incremental distribution,” stated Lee Boyce, CFO.
The company is revising guidance for fiscal 2025 as follows:
- Organic net sales growth is expected to be down approximately 5%-6%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $125 million. Gross margin is expected to be approximately 21.5%. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $40 million.
* The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include certain litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company's GAAP financial results.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its results and business outlook. The live webcast and accompanying presentation are available under the Investors section of the company's corporate website at . Investors and analysts can access the live call by dialing 800-715-9871 or 646-307-1963. The conference ID is 5099081. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Wednesday, May 14th, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030 or 609-800-9909 and referencing the conference access ID: 5099081.
About The Hain Celestial Group
Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie SnacksTM, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, among others. For more information, visit and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“may,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“potential,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition, including statements related to the reevaluation of our strategy, our ability to evolve and position Hain for long-term sustainable growth, expectations regarding organic net sales trends, the effectiveness of our marketing, promotional, distribution and investment initiatives, our ability to capitalize on new opportunities, our ability to drive growth and create value for shareholders and the macroeconomic environment.
Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively (including as a result of U.S. government tariffs and the imposition of any counter-tariffs); input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; reliance on independent distributors; risks associated with operating internationally; the availability of organic ingredients; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; risks associated with geopolitical conflicts or events; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; our ability to attract and retain highly skilled people; risks related to tax matters, including changes in tax policy, tariffs, or import and export controls; the reputation of our company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; foreign currency exchange risk; general economic conditions; compliance with our credit agreement; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change and related disclosure regulations; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; pending and future litigation, including litigation relating to Earth's Best® baby food products; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales; adjusted gross profit and its related margin; adjusted operating income and its related margin; adjusted net income and its related margin; diluted net income per common share, as adjusted; adjusted EBITDA and its related margin; free cash flow; and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.
We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:
- Organic net sales: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, exited product categories and foreign exchange. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories, the net sales of a divested business, held for sale business, discontinued brand or exited product category are excluded from all periods. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of foreign exchange, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year.
- Adjusted gross profit and its related margin: gross profit, before plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, and other costs.
- Adjusted operating income and its related margin: operating loss before certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and other costs.
- Adjusted net income and its related margin and diluted net income per common share, as adjusted: net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment, unrealized currency losses (gains) and other costs, and the related tax effects of such adjustments.
- Adjusted EBITDA and its related margin: net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses, certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and other adjustments.
- Free cash flow: net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.
- Net debt: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.
We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:
- Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, and exited product categories and foreign exchange, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.
- Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company and companies in our industry.
- Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.
- Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
We discuss the Company's net secured leverage ratio as calculated under our credit agreement as a measure of our financial condition, liquidity and compliance with our credit agreement. For a description of the material terms of our credit agreement and risks of non-compliance with our credit agreement, see“Liquidity and Capital Resources” under“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Relations Contact:
Alexis Tessier
...
Media Contact:
Jen Davis
...
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Third Quarter
|Third Quarter Year to Date
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|390,351
|$
|438,358
|$
|1,196,432
|$
|1,317,487
|Cost of sales
|305,701
|341,687
|936,720
|1,034,658
|Gross profit
|84,650
|96,671
|259,712
|282,829
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|62,934
|66,716
|204,417
|217,837
|Goodwill impairment
|110,251
|-
|201,518
|-
|Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment
|24,012
|49,426
|42,029
|70,786
|Productivity and transformation costs
|7,289
|7,175
|16,497
|20,447
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1,243
|1,255
|5,176
|4,719
|Operating loss
|(121,079
|)
|(27,901
|)
|(209,925
|)
|(30,960
|)
|Interest and other financing expense, net
|11,866
|14,127
|38,412
|43,509
|Other expense (income), net
|1,182
|100
|2,434
|(207
|)
|Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees
|(134,127
|)
|(42,128
|)
|(250,771
|)
|(74,262
|)
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(505
|)
|5,100
|5,746
|(4,528
|)
|Equity in net loss of equity-method investees
|966
|966
|1,709
|2,371
|Net loss
|$
|(134,588
|)
|$
|(48,194
|)
|$
|(258,226
|)
|$
|(72,105
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(2.87
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(2.87
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share:
|Basic
|90,247
|89,832
|90,080
|89,718
|Diluted
|90,247
|89,832
|90,080
|89,718
| THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|44,425
|$
|54,307
|Accounts receivable, net
|172,310
|179,190
|Inventories
|248,956
|274,128
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|53,099
|49,434
|Assets held for sale
|33,333
|-
|Total current assets
|552,123
|557,059
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|254,079
|261,730
|Goodwill
|712,727
|929,304
|Trademarks and other intangible assets, net
|225,475
|244,799
|Investments and joint ventures
|5,958
|10,228
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|71,326
|86,634
|Other assets
|22,367
|27,794
|Total assets
|$
|1,844,055
|$
|2,117,548
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|210,052
|$
|188,220
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|70,530
|85,714
|Current portion of long-term debt
|7,554
|7,569
|Liabilities related to assets held for sale
|16,599
|-
|Total current liabilities
|304,735
|281,503
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|701,401
|736,523
|Deferred income taxes
|41,652
|47,826
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion
|66,000
|80,863
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|33,562
|27,920
|Total liabilities
|1,147,350
|1,174,635
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|1,124
|1,119
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,239,675
|1,230,253
|Retained earnings
|319,293
|577,519
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(133,273
|)
|(137,245
|)
|1,426,819
|1,671,646
|Less: Treasury stock
|(730,114
|)
|(728,733
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|696,705
|942,913
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,844,055
|$
|2,117,548
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Third Quarter
|Third Quarter Year to Date
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(134,588
|)
|$
|(48,194
|)
|$
|(258,226
|)
|$
|(72,105
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,455
|10,858
|32,902
|34,360
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,509
|)
|(1,973
|)
|(2,625
|)
|(18,764
|)
|Equity in net loss of equity-method investees
|966
|966
|1,709
|2,371
|Stock-based compensation, net
|2,973
|3,017
|9,422
|10,135
|Goodwill impairment
|110,251
|-
|201,518
|-
|Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment
|24,012
|49,426
|42,029
|70,786
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|(106
|)
|-
|2,202
|62
|Other non-cash items, net
|1,271
|(21
|)
|773
|944
|Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|98
|(25
|)
|(1,361
|)
|(30,672
|)
|Inventories
|(14,578
|)
|12,266
|(10,605
|)
|27,432
|Other current assets
|(597
|)
|8,948
|(8,279
|)
|13,830
|Other assets and liabilities
|(471
|)
|(1,890
|)
|(561
|)
|(4,466
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|6,468
|8,896
|15,865
|43,046
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|4,645
|42,274
|24,763
|76,959
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(6,921
|)
|(12,034
|)
|(19,060
|)
|(24,769
|)
|Proceeds from termination of net investment hedges
|2,363
|-
|2,363
|-
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|6
|188
|13,773
|1,520
|Investments and joint ventures, net
|-
|-
|2,570
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,552
|)
|(11,846
|)
|(354
|)
|(23,249
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility
|47,000
|30,000
|156,000
|152,000
|Repayments under bank revolving credit facility
|(65,000
|)
|(60,000
|)
|(186,000
|)
|(197,000
|)
|Repayments under term loan
|(1,875
|)
|(1,875
|)
|(5,625
|)
|(5,625
|)
|Borrowings (payments) of other debt, net
|21
|(21
|)
|(21
|)
|(3,875
|)
|Employee shares withheld for taxes
|(123
|)
|(111
|)
|(1,381
|)
|(1,600
|)
|Proceeds from termination of fair value hedge
|552
|-
|552
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(19,425
|)
|(32,007
|)
|(36,475
|)
|(56,100
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|7,557
|(2,544
|)
|2,184
|(1,425
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(11,775
|)
|(4,123
|)
|(9,882
|)
|(3,815
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|56,200
|53,672
|54,307
|53,364
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|44,425
|$
|49,549
|$
|44,425
|$
|49,549
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|North America
|International
|Corporate/Other
|Hain Consolidated
|Net Sales
|Net sales - Q3 FY25
|$
|222,407
|$
|167,944
|$
|-
|$
|390,351
|Net sales - Q3 FY24
|$
|268,107
|$
|170,251
|$
|-
|$
|438,358
|% change - FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales
|(17.0
|)%
|(1.4
|)%
|(11.0
|)%
|Gross Profit
|Q3 FY25
|Gross profit
|$
|49,178
|$
|35,472
|$
|-
|$
|84,650
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|592
|-
|-
|592
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|49,770
|$
|35,472
|$
|-
|$
|85,242
|% change - FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit
|(17.0
|)%
|(5.2
|)%
|(12.4
|)%
|% change - FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit
|(16.6
|)%
|(7.0
|)%
|(12.8
|)%
|Gross margin
|22.1
|%
|21.1
|%
|21.7
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|22.4
|%
|21.1
|%
|21.8
|%
|Q3 FY24
|Gross profit
|$
|59,237
|$
|37,434
|$
|-
|$
|96,671
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|406
|691
|-
|1,097
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|59,643
|$
|38,125
|$
|-
|$
|97,768
|Gross margin
|22.1
|%
|22.0
|%
|22.1
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|22.2
|%
|22.4
|%
|22.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Q3 FY25
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|17,306
|$
|22,166
|$
|(5,857
|)
|$
|33,615
|% change - FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA
|(37.9
|)%
|(9.7
|)%
|32.4
|%
|(23.2
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|7.8
|%
|13.2
|%
|8.6
|%
|Q3 FY24
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|27,883
|$
|24,547
|$
|(8,668
|)
|$
|43,762
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|10.4
|%
|14.4
|%
|10.0
|%
|(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share"
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|North America
|International
|Corporate/Other
|Hain Consolidated
|Net Sales
|Net sales - Q3 FY25 YTD
|$
|682,836
|$
|513,596
|$
|-
|$
|1,196,432
|Net sales - Q3 FY24 YTD
|$
|795,832
|$
|521,655
|$
|-
|$
|1,317,487
|% change - FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales
|(14.2
|)%
|(1.5
|)%
|(9.2
|)%
|Gross Profit
|Q3 FY25 YTD
|Gross profit
|$
|153,388
|$
|106,324
|$
|-
|$
|259,712
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|1,779
|-
|-
|1,779
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|155,167
|$
|106,324
|$
|-
|$
|261,491
|% change - FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit
|(10.9
|)%
|(4.0
|)%
|(8.2
|)%
|% change - FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit
|(13.9
|)%
|(4.7
|)%
|(10.4
|)%
|Gross margin
|22.5
|%
|20.7
|%
|21.7
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|22.7
|%
|20.7
|%
|21.9
|%
|Q3 FY24 YTD
|Gross profit
|$
|172,115
|$
|110,714
|$
|-
|$
|282,829
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|8,157
|816
|-
|8,973
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|180,272
|$
|111,530
|$
|-
|$
|291,802
|Gross margin
|21.6
|%
|21.2
|%
|21.5
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|22.7
|%
|21.4
|%
|22.1
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Q3 FY25 YTD
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|55,072
|$
|65,062
|$
|(26,251
|)
|$
|93,883
|% change - FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA
|(29.2
|)%
|(4.3
|)%
|14.8
|%
|(18.3
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|8.1
|%
|12.7
|%
|7.8
|%
|Q3 FY24 YTD
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|77,828
|$
|67,953
|$
|(30,803
|)
|$
|114,978
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|9.8
|%
|13.0
|%
|8.7
|%
|(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share"
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share
|(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted:
|Third Quarter
|Third Quarter Year to Date
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross profit, GAAP
|$
|84,650
|$
|96,671
|$
|259,712
|$
|282,829
|Adjustments to Cost of sales:
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net
|384
|184
|384
|995
|Plant closure related costs, net
|208
|913
|1,395
|6,535
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|1,443
|Gross profit, as adjusted
|$
|85,242
|$
|97,768
|$
|261,491
|$
|291,802
|Reconciliation of Operating Loss, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted:
|Third Quarter
|Third Quarter Year to Date
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating loss, GAAP
|$
|(121,079
|)
|$
|(27,901
|)
|$
|(209,925
|)
|$
|(30,960
|)
|Adjustments to Cost of sales:
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net
|384
|184
|384
|995
|Plant closure related costs, net
|208
|913
|1,395
|6,535
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|1,443
|Adjustments to Operating expenses(a):
|Goodwill impairment
|110,251
|-
|201,518
|-
|Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment
|24,012
|49,426
|42,029
|70,786
|Productivity and transformation costs
|7,289
|7,175
|16,497
|20,447
|Certain litigation expenses, net(b)
|407
|458
|2,254
|4,073
|Transaction and integration costs, net
|(151
|)
|55
|(574
|)
|282
|Plant closure related costs, net
|(213
|)
|232
|(166
|)
|179
|Operating income, as adjusted
|$
|21,108
|$
|30,542
|$
|53,412
|$
|73,780
|Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net Income, as Adjusted:
|Third Quarter
|Third Quarter Year to Date
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss, GAAP
|$
|(134,588
|)
|$
|(48,194
|)
|$
|(258,226
|)
|$
|(72,105
|)
|Adjustments to Cost of sales:
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net
|384
|184
|384
|995
|Plant closure related costs, net
|208
|913
|1,395
|6,535
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|1,443
|Adjustments to Operating expenses(a):
|Goodwill impairment
|110,251
|-
|201,518
|-
|Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment
|24,012
|49,426
|42,029
|70,786
|Productivity and transformation costs
|7,289
|7,175
|16,497
|20,447
|Certain litigation expenses, net(b)
|407
|458
|2,254
|4,073
|Transaction and integration costs, net
|(151
|)
|55
|(574
|)
|282
|Plant closure related costs, net
|(213
|)
|232
|(166
|)
|179
|Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net(c):
|Unrealized currency losses (gains)
|1,255
|(71
|)
|825
|83
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|(106
|)
|-
|2,202
|62
|Adjustments to (Benefit) provision for income taxes:
|Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|(2,693
|)
|1,094
|1,615
|(14,139
|)
|Net income, as adjusted
|$
|6,055
|$
|11,272
|$
|9,753
|$
|18,641
|Net loss margin
|(34.5
|)%
|(11.0
|)%
|(21.6
|)%
|(5.5
|)%
|Adjusted net income margin
|1.6
|%
|2.6
|%
|0.8
|%
|1.4
|%
|Diluted shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share:
|90,247
|89,832
|90,080
|89,718
|Diluted shares used in the calculation of adjusted net income per common share:
|90,407
|90,058
|90,287
|90,088
|Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(2.87
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|Diluted net income per common share, as adjusted
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.21
|(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and productivity and transformation costs.
|(b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.
|(c) Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency losses (gains), (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense, net.
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Q3 FY25
|North America
|International
|Hain Consolidated
|Net sales
|$
|222,407
|$
|167,944
|$
|390,351
| Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,
discontinued brands and exited product categories
|19,477
|493
|19,970
|Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(1,428
|)
|(2,327
|)
|(3,755
|)
|Organic net sales
|$
|204,358
|$
|169,778
|$
|374,136
|Q3 FY24
|Net sales
|$
|268,107
|$
|170,251
|$
|438,358
| Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,
discontinued brands and exited product categories
|42,008
|1,239
|43,247
|Organic net sales
|$
|226,099
|$
|169,012
|$
|395,111
|Net sales decline
|(17.0
|)%
|(1.4
|)%
|(11.0
|)%
| Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,
discontinued brands and exited product categories
|(6.9
|)%
|(0.5
|)%
|(4.8
|)%
|Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(0.5
|)%
|(1.4
|)%
|(0.9
|)%
|Organic net sales (decline) growth
|(9.6
|)%
|0.5
|%
|(5.3
|)%
|Q3 FY25 YTD
|North America
|International
|Hain Consolidated
|Net sales
|$
|682,836
|$
|513,596
|$
|1,196,432
| Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,
discontinued brands and exited product categories
|61,580
|1,836
|63,416
|Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(2,497
|)
|5,338
|2,841
|Organic net sales
|$
|623,753
|$
|506,422
|$
|1,130,175
|Q3 FY24 YTD
|Net sales
|$
|795,832
|$
|521,655
|$
|1,317,487
| Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,
discontinued brands and exited product categories
|121,707
|3,201
|124,908
|Organic net sales
|$
|674,125
|$
|518,454
|$
|1,192,579
|Net sales decline
|(14.2
|)%
|(1.5
|)%
|(9.2
|)%
| Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,
discontinued brands and exited product categories
|(6.4
|)%
|(0.2
|)%
|(4.2
|)%
|Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(0.3
|)%
|1.0
|%
|0.2
|%
|Organic net sales decline
|(7.5
|)%
|(2.3
|)%
|(5.2
|)%
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Organic Net Sales Growth by Category
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Q3 FY25
|Snacks
|Baby & Kids
|Beverages
|Meal Prep
|Personal Care
|Hain Consolidated
|Net sales
|$
|88,506
|$
|59,896
|$
|62,874
|$
|162,266
|$
|16,809
|$
|390,351
|Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories
|162
|2
|-
|2,997
|16,809
|19,970
|Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(705
|)
|(293
|)
|(1,005
|)
|(1,752
|)
|-
|(3,755
|)
|Organic net sales
|$
|89,049
|$
|60,187
|$
|63,879
|$
|161,021
|$
|-
|$
|374,136
|Q3 FY24
|Net sales
|$
|111,157
|$
|64,317
|$
|68,384
|$
|165,675
|$
|28,825
|$
|438,358
|Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories
|8,629
|278
|-
|5,515
|28,825
|43,247
|Organic net sales
|$
|102,528
|$
|64,039
|$
|68,384
|$
|160,160
|$
|-
|$
|395,111
|Net sales decline
|(20.4
|)%
|(6.9
|)%
|(8.1
|)%
|(2.1
|)%
|(41.7
|)%
|(11.0
|)%
|Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories
|(6.7
|)%
|(0.4
|)%
|0.0
|%
|(1.5
|)%
|n/a
|(4.8
|)%
|Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(0.6
|)%
|(0.5
|)%
|(1.5
|)%
|(1.1
|)%
|n/a
|(0.9
|)%
|Organic net sales (decline) growth
|(13.1
|)%
|(6.0
|)%
|(6.6
|)%
|0.5
|%
|n/a
|(5.3
|)%
|Q3 FY25 YTD
|Snacks
|Baby & Kids
|Beverages
|Meal Prep
|Personal Care
|Hain Consolidated
|Net sales
|$
|277,688
|$
|182,225
|$
|189,364
|$
|499,311
|$
|47,844
|$
|1,196,432
|Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories
|3,940
|204
|-
|11,428
|47,844
|63,416
|Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(831
|)
|1,131
|(939
|)
|3,480
|-
|2,841
|Organic net sales
|$
|274,579
|$
|180,890
|$
|190,303
|$
|484,403
|$
|-
|$
|1,130,175
|Q3 FY24 YTD
|Net sales
|$
|342,118
|$
|188,458
|$
|197,116
|$
|513,004
|$
|76,791
|$
|1,317,487
|Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories
|31,756
|1,410
|-
|14,951
|76,791
|124,908
|Organic net sales
|$
|310,362
|$
|187,048
|$
|197,116
|$
|498,053
|$
|-
|$
|1,192,579
|Net sales decline
|(18.8
|)%
|(3.3
|)%
|(3.9
|)%
|(2.7
|)%
|(37.7
|)%
|(9.2
|)%
|Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories
|(7.1
|)%
|(0.6
|)%
|0.0
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|n/a
|(4.2
|)%
|Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(0.2
|)%
|0.6
|%
|(0.4
|)%
|0.7
|%
|n/a
|0.2
|%
|Organic net sales decline
|(11.5
|)%
|(3.3
|)%
|(3.5
|)%
|(2.7
|)%
|n/a
|(5.2
|)%
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Third Quarter
|Third Quarter Year to Date
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(134,588
|)
|$
|(48,194
|)
|$
|(258,226
|)
|$
|(72,105
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,455
|10,858
|32,902
|34,360
|Equity in net loss of equity-method investees
|966
|966
|1,709
|2,371
|Interest expense, net
|11,096
|13,322
|36,084
|41,278
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(505
|)
|5,100
|5,746
|(4,528
|)
|Stock-based compensation, net
|2,973
|3,017
|9,422
|10,135
|Unrealized currency losses
|1,137
|250
|707
|91
|Certain litigation expenses, net(a)
|407
|458
|2,254
|4,073
|Restructuring activities
|Productivity and transformation costs
|7,289
|7,175
|16,497
|20,447
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net
|384
|184
|384
|995
|Plant closure related costs, net
|(5
|)
|1,145
|1,229
|5,288
|Acquisitions, divestitures and other
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|(106
|)
|-
|2,202
|62
|Transaction and integration costs, net
|(151
|)
|55
|(574
|)
|282
|Impairment charges
|Goodwill impairment
|110,251
|-
|201,518
|-
|Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment
|24,012
|49,426
|42,029
|70,786
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|1,443
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|33,615
|$
|43,762
|$
|93,883
|$
|114,978
|(a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Free Cash Flow
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Third Quarter
|Third Quarter Year to Date
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|4,645
|$
|42,274
|$
|24,763
|$
|76,959
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(6,921
|)
|(12,034
|)
|(19,060
|)
|(24,769
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(2,276
|)
|$
|30,240
|$
|5,703
|$
|52,190
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Net Debt
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Debt
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|$
|701,401
|$
|736,523
|Current portion of long-term debt
|7,554
|7,569
|Total debt
|708,955
|744,092
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|44,425
|54,307
|Net debt
|$
|664,530
|$
|689,785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment