The Joint Corp. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced that President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan and CFO Jake Singleton are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

25 th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference in Marina del Rey, CA



Thursday, May 22 One-on-one meetings all day

Oppenheimer 25 th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Virtual Conference



Monday, June 9

One-on-one meetings all day

Presentation at 10:30am ET Webcast Link

Interested investors should contact their banking representatives or Kirsten Chapman of Alliance Advisors IR at ... .

A webcast of management's Oppenheimer presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days in the investor relations section of the company's website at .

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and is regularly ranked on the publication's "Franchise 500," the "Fastest-Growing Franchises," the "Best of the Best" lists, as well as its "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners." SUCCESS named the company as one of the "Top 50 Franchises" in 2024.For more information, visit To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact:

Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., ...

Investor Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777, ...