MOBIA Marks 40 Years Of Innovation Maintaining Its Status As A Canada’S Best Managed Gold Standard Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOBIA Retains its Status as a Gold Standard Winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies Award in 2025, its Fifth Year as One of Canada's Best Managed

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc. requalified to maintain its status as a Best Managed Gold Standard company in 2025. An award that recognizes the company for its continued growth, dedication to delivering value to its customers, and 40-year track record of innovation. A winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies program in 2020, this marks the fifth consecutive year that MOBIA has requalified and the company's second year achieving the prestigious Best Managed Gold Standard.

Canada's Best Managed Companies program has awarded excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater for more than 30 years. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance, and financial performance.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, MOBIA's growth has been guided by a strong commitment to delivering value for customers and connecting people, communities, and businesses through innovation. Evolving from a telecommunications equipment provider to a trusted IT partner for companies executing complex business transformations, MOBIA has supported many of Canada's largest enterprises and most recognizable brands in remaining competitive and pursuing new opportunities in shifting markets.“We couldn't be more excited to be recognized by Canada's Best Managed for a fifth year in a row, and to maintain our status as a Gold Standard winner!” said Mike Reeves, President and Co-Owner at MOBIA Technology Innovations.“Being acknowledged among so many of Canada's most exceptional companies year after year energizes our team. We owe this honor to our customers, who make us better by inspiring and trusting us to innovate and cultivate the partnerships that enable us to create powerful technology solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Built on a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, MOBIA has always been agile and uniquely adaptable. This has enabled the company to respond to emerging challenges and harness new opportunities effectively. And more importantly, to help its customers do the same. Seeing trends emerge in its customers' strategic priorities, MOBIA has spent the past year advancing its enterprise AI capabilities and strengthening its cybersecurity offerings.

The 2025 group of Best Managed companies share common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance.

Together, these practices strengthen Canada's economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competition, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

“For over 30 years, the Best Managed program has recognized companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program.“This year's winners, including MOBIA, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day.”

ABOUT CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

For more information, please contact: ... or visit .

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in business transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies . To learn more, visit Mobia.io

For information about MOBIA, contact Nicole Murphy at ... .