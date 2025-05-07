The Judge Group Named To Forbes' America's Best Recruiting And Temporary Staffing Firms 2025 List
Judge has been recognized in the following categories:
- Professional Search: Recruiting firms that place professionals in permanent positions with an annual gross income up to $100,000. Temporary Staffing: Providers of temporary workers and contract positions, excluding interim management positions.
Forbes' America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2025 are based on the number of evaluations as well as assessments in various evaluation dimensions. In total, more than 49,200 external recruiters and 20,800 HR-managers/hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year's survey.
“We're very proud to receive this recognition by Forbes,” said Martin Judge, III, The Judge Group's CEO.“This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence and our dedication to making a positive impact in the staffing industry.”
The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. To learn more, visit
About The Judge Group
The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.
CONTACT:
Jessica Walsh
Director, Content Development
+1 610-784-8389
