ABL Diagnostics To Increase Net Accounting Income Fivefold By 2024

A positive and increasing net accounting income in 2024, confirming ABL Diagnostics' ability to consolidate its historical activity

- Dr Chalom B. SayadaWOIPPY, MOSELLE, FRANCE, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ABL Diagnostics is a French molecular diagnostics company specializing in genotyping test kits for infectious diseases. For its proprietary tests, ABL Diagnostics integrates the entire process from R&D to product marketing.Closing of accounts - Highlights:The Company's financial statements were approved by the Company's Board of Directors on April 30, 2025.ABL Diagnostics' net accounting income stood at €285K at December 31, 2024, a significant increase compared to the €54K recorded in 2023. This performance can be explained by the rationalization of costs and strengthened management discipline, in a generally stable business environment. The 2024 financial year was devoted to the continuation of the operational consolidation initiated post-Covid, with the aim of creating favourable conditions for growth in the Company's strategic segments in 2025.In line with its strategy to be the leader in personalized medicine in infectious diseases, ABL Diagnostics has refocused its development in 2023 on its key segment: genotyping by sequencing HIV/AIDS and co-infections.At the same time, ABL Diagnostics continued to expand its DeepChekproduct line, which mainly targets infectious, viral and bacterial applications.The 2024 Annual Financial Report is available on the Company's website .Turnover:ABL Diagnostics generated revenue of €5.3 million in 2024, down slightly by €0.3 million compared to the previous year. This stability in revenue reflects the resilience of ABL Diagnostics' model in the face of the post-Covid market downturn and confirms the commercial and strategic momentum initiated in 2023.These developments have enabled ABL Diagnostics to demonstrate its ability to maintain its positions while seizing market opportunities thanks to a high-performance R&D function and its structured commercial distribution network.Outlook for 2025:In 2025, ABL Diagnostics will continue to develop its innovative solutions for infectious disease sequencing, with a particular focus on HIV, metagenomics and the multi-platform portability of its DeepChekrange. The Company will intensify its regulatory (CE-IVD) and commercial efforts, particularly in the United States. The strategy remains focused on high-margin products, software development and cost rationalization.General Assembly:The Annual General Meeting of the Corporation will be held on June 24, 2025 as specified in a notice of meeting to be issued shortly.Buyback Program:The Company's buyback program was authorized for a period of 18 months by the Shareholders' Meeting of September 20, 2024, which in turn renewed the previous authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of September 14, 2023.The description of the buyback program is as follows:Program Objectives: Among the objectives authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting, the programme is allocated to the animation of the securities market through a liquidity contract concluded in accordance with the market practice accepted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).Purchase unit price / Maximum amount:The unit purchase price may not exceed 10 euros (excluding acquisition costs). This represents a maximum amount of 16,096,532 euros.Maximum Redemption Percentage Allowed:10% of the share capital, it being specified that the number of shares taken into account for the calculation of the 10% limit corresponds to the number of shares minus the number of shares resold during the term of the authorization, under the liquidity contract.The Company's shareholders will be asked to reiterate the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to implement the buyback program pursuant to Article L 20-10-62 of the French Commercial Code under the conditions set out in the notice of meeting to be published shortly.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:.Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and.Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.An expanding microbiology product portfolio:.HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit..SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions..Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses..Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions.Real-time syndromic PCR tests.Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis..MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

