Haemers Technologies, Inc. Continues Its Expansion With A Key Hire To Direct U.S. Engineering Efforts

Joe Sturza, Haemers, Inc. U.S. Director of Engineering

Joe Sturza, a seasoned remediation expert, joins Haemers to expand the in situ and ex situ thermal soil remediation operations in North America.

- Miles Stumbaugh, President U.S. OperationsBOX ELDER, SD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. Sturza brings over 30 years of experience in various roles within the environmental industry to Haemers. He began his career as a remediation professional, responsible for installing and executing remediation projects. Subsequently, Mr. Sturza spent six years as a senior project manager with a prominent thermal remediation firm, where his duties included directing electrode design and configuration, controlling and distributing electrical energy, system instrumentation, remote system monitoring, and system operations. He managed client relations for key federal government and private industry clients, as well interacted with local and state environmental regulators, obtained permits, and ensured project compliance.Mr. Sturza's career continued with JP Morgan Chase & Co., where he oversaw the management of the company's overall environmental risk exposure and provided essential health and safety services for employees. Later, he led the implementation of a comprehensive Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) program for a diverse workforce across 62 countries, ensuring compliance and effective incident response strategies.“Joe's return to the thermal industry as Director of Engineering for the U.S. brings a wealth of strategic relationships developed over the years, along with project execution responsibilities and mentoring project engineers” Miles Stumbaugh, President, Haemers Technologies, Inc.About Haemers TechnologiesHaemers Technologies, Inc. is a leader in remediation technology development and implementation with support from the global headquarters in Belgium. The company's team of engineers and scientists have been working in the field of thermal remediation for over 30 years. The history dates back to 1989 in California, with the construction and operation of one of the world's first low-temperature thermal desorption fixed facilities for petroleum-contaminated soil. Haemers continues to be a leader in research and development that keeps the company at the forefront of the ever-evolving remediation marketplace. Haemers initial growth was primarily focused in the European and Asian markets, but has expanded globally, including the recent return to North America.To learn more about Haemers Technologies, please visit:

