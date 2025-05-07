IPL 2025: Death Bowling Is Like An Instinct, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar labelled death bowling as instinctive and tactical, stressing the importance of staying a step ahead of the batter in crunch moments of an IPL game.

"Death bowling is like an instinct. It depends on what is the situation of the match and what you are thinking as well," Bhuvneshwar said in a video shared by RCB. "Sometimes there is a very normal situation going on, but you have an instinct that the batter is going to do something different. So that's when we call it being proactive-to be a step ahead of the batter.”

The veteran seamer, back in RCB colours after 16 years, has been central to the team's remarkable bowling turnaround this season. While Bengaluru's campaign has seen ups and downs, their bowling-especially in the death overs-has been a consistent positive. RCB currently boast the second-best economy rate at the death in IPL 2025, conceding just 10.23 runs per over in overs 17 to 20, marginally behind Mumbai Indians' 10.22.

Bhuvneshwar, along with Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal, has formed a lethal pace trio that has picked up a combined 40 wickets.

According to the 34-year-old, this partnership has been crucial.

"If you talk about Yash and Josh, and the three of us-we are the same but different as well,” he said.“All three of us can swing it. Josh brings the height, Yash is a left-arm pacer with a different angle, and we can all bowl in different phases of the game. These qualities help complement each other a lot.”

Though RCB struggled at home earlier in the season, Bhuvneshwar remained consistent. He registered identical figures of 2 for 26 against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, albeit in losing causes.

His most telling contribution came in the return leg against DC in Delhi, where his 3 for 33-dismissing KL Rahul, Ashutosh Sharma, and Tristan Stubbs-helped RCB seal a crucial win. Notably, he dismissed Rahul and Ashutosh in the 17th over and knocked over Stubbs in the final over.

In total, Bhuvneshwar has bowled 11 overs at the death in IPL 2025, taking five wickets at an economy of 10.09-a vital stat for a side relying heavily on its pace unit.

"When there are team meetings, you plan things in a particular way. But a lot of times, you do it differently on the ground, because that instinct kicks in," Bhuvneshwar explained. "As long as you are proactive and getting the batter to do the things you want, you will be on top of the game."

RCB have also benefited from the chemistry within the bowling group. According to Bhuvneshwar, the mutual trust and support have been key to their success.

"There have been times that I have not done well, but they have backed me up, or if someone hasn't had a good day, the rest of the bowlers have stepped up,” he added. "So we are complementing each other and it is a great sign."

With 193 IPL wickets to his name-second only to Yuzvendra Chahal overall-Bhuvneshwar continues to evolve and impact games.