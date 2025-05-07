Ceragon Networks Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revenues of $88.7 million, strongest bookings since Q1 2024 ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT ), a leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, reports its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Q1 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $88.7 million, up 0.2% year-over-year

Operating income (loss) of ($1.1) million on a GAAP basis and $4.5 million on a non-GAAP basis

Net income (loss) of ($1.0) million on a GAAP basis and $2.6 million on a non-GAAP basis EPS of ($0.01) per diluted share on a GAAP basis and $0.03 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis Q 1 2025 Business Highlights:

India: Highest bookings since Q1 2024

North America: Bookings continued to improve sequentially; Highest bookings since Q1 2024

Newly acquired E2E in North America with stronger bookings than anticipated EMEA: Rebound in bookings based on strength in Africa predominantly from private networks CEO Doron Arazi commented: "Ceragon's solutions are well-positioned for the needs of our customers, as was validated by customers at Mobile World Congress. The continued expansion of relevant and creative use-cases globally is encouraging and is indicative of a potential increase in our targeted addressable market. Our increased marketing efforts and the E2E acquisition have strengthened our private network sales pipeline." "On the expense side, we remain disciplined while still making the necessary investments for achieving our long-term goals," concluded Arazi. Primary First Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Revenues were $88.7 million, up 0.2% from $88.5 million in Q1 2024. Gross profit was $29.1 million, giving us a gross margin of 32.8%, compared to gross margin of 36.2% in Q1 2024. Operating income (loss) was ($1.1) million compared to $4.2 million in Q1 2024. The Company recorded a non-recurring charge of $3.7 million related to restructuring and acquisition-related expenses of $0.5 million. Net income (loss) , inclusive of the non-recurring charges described above, was ($1.0) million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.00 per diluted share in Q1 2024. Non-GAAP results were as follows : Gross margin was 33.5%, operating profit was $4.5 million, and net income of $2.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables. Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents were $27.7 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $35.3 million on December 31, 2024. Revenue Breakout by Geography:



Q1 202 5 India 48 % North America 20 % EMEA 14 % APAC 10 % Latin America 8 %

Outlook

Management reiterated its 2025 outlook:



Revenue of $390 million to $430 million, inclusive of contribution from E2E Technologies, which was consolidated from February 2025.

Non-GAAP operating margins are targeted to be at least 10% at the low end of the revenue guidance. Free cash flow growth in 2025 over 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will host a Zoom web conference today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community.

Investors are invited to register by clicking here . All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

For investors unable to join the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website at within 24 hours after the call.

About Ceragon

Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT ) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast-to-deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources – driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit:

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon, registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability; growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; The effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel and the related evolving regional conflicts; risks associated with integration and deployment of acquired businesses; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs; disagreements with tax authorities regarding tax positions that we have taken could result in increased tax liabilities; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely fulfil our customer commitments; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operation, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on March 25, 2025, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

The results reported in this press-release are preliminary and unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at .

Ceragon Investor & Media Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

Tel. 1+646-809-4048

[email protected]

Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

Tel. 1+312-809-1087

[email protected]



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended March 31,

2025

2024







Revenues 88,652

88,498 Cost of revenues 59,553

56,430







Gross profit 29,099

32,068







Operating expenses:





Research and development, net 8,249

8,847 Sales and marketing 12,297

11,261 General and administrative 5,436

5,863 Restructuring and related charges 3,732

1,416 Acquisition- and integration-related charges 475

462







Total operating expenses 30,189

27,849







Operating income (loss) (1,090)

4,219







Financial and other expenses (income), net (990)

2,861







Income (loss) before taxes (100)

1,358







Taxes on income 880

955







Net income (loss) (980)

403







Basic net income (loss) per share (0.01)

0.00







Diluted net income (loss) per share (0.01)

0.00







Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net income (loss) per share 88,742,804

85,520,712







Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net income (loss) per share 88,742,804

87,584,818

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024 ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents 27,688

35,311 Trade receivables, net 145,740

149,619 Inventories 62,343

59,693 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 17,878

16,415







Total current assets 253,649

261,038







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Severance pay and pension fund 4,613

4,915 Property and equipment, net 37,264

36,764 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,460

16,702 Intangible assets, net 22,293

16,791 Goodwill 11,046

7,749 Other non-current assets 854

1,037







Total non-current assets 92,530

83,958







Total assets 346,179

344,996







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables 88,576

91,157 Deferred revenues 2,400

2,573 Short-term loans 25,200

25,200 Operating lease liabilities 3,130

2,971 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,180

29,547







Total current liabilities 150,486

151,448







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay and pension 8,104

8,359 Operating lease liabilities 12,441

12,936 Other long-term payables 8,141

5,928







Total long-term liabilities 28,686

27,223







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Share capital 232

232 Additional paid-in capital 449,516

447,369 Treasury shares at cost (20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss (10,545)

(10,060) Accumulated deficit (252,105)

(251,125)







Total shareholders' equity 167,007

166,325







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 346,179

344,996

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands)



Three months ended March 31,

2025

2024







Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income (loss) (980)

403 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,332

2,939 Loss from sale of property and equipment, net 10

- Stock-based compensation expenses 650

904 Decrease (increase) in accrued severance pay and pensions, net 47

(352) Decrease in trade receivables, net 6,384

6,776 Increase in other assets (including other accounts receivable, prepaid

expenses, other non-current assets, and the effect of exchange rate changes

on cash and cash equivalents) (1,140)

(731) Decrease (increase) in inventory (2,079)

7,369 Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 731

932 Decrease in trade payables (4,084)

(11,486) Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (including other

long-term payables) 754

2,102 Decrease in operating lease liability (825)

(1,020) Decrease in deferred revenues (190)

(1,309) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,610

6,527







Cash flow from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment, net (3,469)

(3,393) Software development costs capitalized (538)

(313) Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net of acquired cash (6,570)

- Net cash used in investing activities (10,577)

(3,706)







Cash flow from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 508

258 Repayments of bank credits and loans, net -

(2,100) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 508

(1,842)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (164)

(433)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,623)

546







Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 35,311

28,237







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 27,688

28,783

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended March 31,

2025

2024







GAAP Cost of revenues 59,553

56,430 Stock-based compensation expenses (108)

(131) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (505)

(189) Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*) -

(124) Non-GAAP Cost of revenues 58,940

55,986







GAAP Gross profit 29,099

32,068 Stock-based compensation expenses 108

131 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 505

189 Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*) -

124 Non-GAAP Gross profit 29,712

32,512







GAAP Research and development expenses 8,249

8,847 Stock-based compensation expenses (155)

(152) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses 8,094

8,695







GAAP Sales and marketing expenses 12,297

11,261 Stock-based compensation expenses (310)

(296) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (222)

(271) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses 11,765

10,694







GAAP General and administrative expenses 5,436

5,863 Stock-based compensation expenses (77)

(325) Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses 5,359

5,538







GAAP Restructuring and related charges 3,732

1,416 Restructuring and related charges (3,732)

(1,416) Non-GAAP Restructuring and related charges -

-







GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges 475

462 Acquisition- and integration-related charges (475)

(462) Non-GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges -

-









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended March 31,

2025

2024







GAAP Operating income (loss) (1,090)

4,219 Stock-based compensation expenses 650

904 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 727

460 Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*) -

124 Restructuring and other charges 3,732

1,416 Acquisition- and integration-related charges 475

462 Non-GAAP Operating income 4,494

7,585







GAAP Financial and other expenses (income), net (990)

2,861 Leases – financial income 95

112 Non-cash revaluation associated with business combination 1,932

(673) Non-GAAP Financial and other expenses, net 1,037

2,300







GAAP Tax expenses 880

955 Non-cash tax adjustments -

(413) Non-GAAP Tax expenses 880

542







GAAP Net income (loss) (980)

403 Stock-based compensation expenses 650

904 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 727

460 Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*) -

124 Restructuring and other charges 3,732

1,416 Acquisition- and integration-related charges 475

462 Leases – financial income (95)

(112) Non-cash revaluation associated with business combination (1,932)

673 Non-cash tax adjustments -

413 Non-GAAP Net income 2,577

4,743







GAAP Basic net income (loss) per share (0.01)

0.00







GAAP Diluted net income (loss) per share (0.01)

0.00







Non-GAAP Diluted net income per share 0.03

0.05







Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP basic net

income (loss) per share 88,742,804

85,520,712







Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP diluted net

income (loss) per share 88,742,804

87,584,818







Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted

net income per share 91,514,527

87,584,818

(*) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the fair value of acquired inventory

in business combination, which was recorded at fair value, and the actual cost of this inventory, which

impacts the Company's gross profit.

Logo -

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd.

