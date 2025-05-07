Ukraine Nabs Russian Spy Operating In Kursk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine detained a 44-year-old resident of Sumy region who, on behalf of the Russian FSB, spied on Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Kursk axis.

That's according to an SBU report, seen by Ukrinform.

For his espionage missions, the Russian asset normally sported military uniform, posing as a Ukrainian soldier.

According to the case file, the suspect would commute around the border area and covertly record the locations of Ukraine's military bases and supply routes.

He transmitted the sensitive information collected to his FSB handler via one of the messengers. The two used code words that indicated, for example, that the agent was reaching out and that he was prepared to provide a new report.

According to SBU cyber experts, the Russians intended to use intelligence to prepare strikes on the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The SBU thwarted the Russians' intentions and exposed the spy and his handler.

After measures were taken to secure military positions, the traitor was detained as he was spying outside an Army facility.

At the scene, a mobile phone was seized, which the perpetrator had been using to send encrypted data to the FSB via an anonymous chat, including coordinates for targeted strikes involving guided aerial bomb.

SBU detectives charged the culprit with high treason committed under martial law.

The perpetrator shall be remanded in custody without bail, the court ruled. He faces life imprisonment if found guilty.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU military counterintelligence detained a Ukrainian Armed Forces contractor from one of the brigades in Kharkiv region, who is believed to have been working for Russian military intelligence.

Photo: SBU