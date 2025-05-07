Kellogg Believes Ukraine“In A Good Place”, Ready For Comprehensive Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is now in a good position in the ongoing war launched by Russia, and also ready for a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire with a possible extension.

That's according to Keith Kellogg, the U.S. administration's Special Envoy to Ukraine and Russia, who spoke in an interview with Fox News , Ukrinform reports.

"Right now, we've got the Ukrainians in a good place. What I mean by a good place, from our perspective, they've agreed they want to have a comprehensive - and I define comprehensive as sea, air, land, infrastructure - a comprehensive ceasefire for a minimum of 30 days, which could be extended. They are willing to do that today," Kellogg said.

According to the envoy, Russia is not winning the war. "The ones who're going to be hurt by that (Donald Trump potentially walking away from mediating ceasefire negotiations – ed.) are not the Ukrainians, they could be the Russians, because the Russians are not winning this war. If they were winning the war, they would be on the western side of the Dnipro, but they are not. They would be in Kyiv, and they're not. They would be in Odesa, and they're not," Kellogg said.

He noted that the ceasefire agreement would not be perfect, and cited examples of the Baltic States after World War II and the unification of Germany, noting that political realities may change over time.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to proceed with a ceasefire as soon as possible if Russia took mirror steps to establish complete silence for at least 30 days.

