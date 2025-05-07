403
Fujairah Crown Prince Discusses Boosting Ties With Kuwaiti Diplomat
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 7 (KUNA) -- Fujairah Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sharqi has held talks with the State of Kuwait's Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Khaled Al-Zuabi, on means of boosting the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries at various levels.
The Crown Prince Diwan said in a statement on Wednesday that Sheikh Mohammad, during his reception of the Consul General, wished him success in performing his tasks and discussed issues of common interest.
It quoted Al-Zuabi as lauding the significant development in Fujairah and the other Emirates in various sectors, thanked the Crown Prince for the warm hospitality and his keenness on elevating the bilateral relations. (end)
