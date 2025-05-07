Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fujairah Crown Prince Discusses Boosting Ties With Kuwaiti Diplomat


2025-05-07 07:02:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 7 (KUNA) -- Fujairah Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sharqi has held talks with the State of Kuwait's Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Khaled Al-Zuabi, on means of boosting the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries at various levels.
The Crown Prince Diwan said in a statement on Wednesday that Sheikh Mohammad, during his reception of the Consul General, wished him success in performing his tasks and discussed issues of common interest.
It quoted Al-Zuabi as lauding the significant development in Fujairah and the other Emirates in various sectors, thanked the Crown Prince for the warm hospitality and his keenness on elevating the bilateral relations. (end)
skm


MENAFN07052025000071011013ID1109517801

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search