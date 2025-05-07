STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN FOLSOM, CA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With more than 14 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Hormozi has long been passionate about helping others improve their well-being. His decision to invest in the Stretch Zone franchise reflects a desire to make wellness more accessible and impactful within his local community. "Stretch Zone's innovative approach to assisted stretching, combined with its strong sense of community, is what initially attracted me to the brand," said Hormozi. "Folsom has a thriving culture of health and wellness, and I'm excited to introduce this unique concept to the area. It provides a new and effective way for individuals to enhance their mobility and overall well-being."

Stretch Zone offers a distinctive, science-based method of practitioner-assisted stretching that is designed to increase mobility, improve flexibility, and support recovery. Each session is tailored to the individual's goals and physical needs, helping clients of all ages and activity levels experience the benefits of guided, personalized stretching. "The opportunity to make a positive, lasting impact on people's lives through wellness is something I deeply value," Hormozi added. "Connecting with members of the community and helping them achieve their personal health goals is an incredibly fulfilling experience, and I look forward to doing that every day at our new Folsom studio." The opening of the Folsom location is part of Stretch Zone's continued nationwide expansion, as the brand brings its one-of-a-kind wellness service to more communities across the country.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise, thanks to its patented equipment and proprietary training methodology. The brand uses a science-backed approach to stretching, helping your muscles relax and move more freely for better flexibility and mobility. With a welcoming environment and an open studio layout, Stretch Zone emphasizes a gradual, personalized approach that helps members safely increase their mobility and range of motion over time. With several membership options, there's a plan that suits every lifestyle and price point.

Stretch Zone Folsom is located at 717 E Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA, 95630. Operating hours are M-F 7am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am-5pm. The studio phone number is (916) 693-6739. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone member. For more information, visit .

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone was created with a deep passion for improving lives. The brand has redefined how we approach stretching, with a mission to enhance the quality of life in communities nationwide. By utilizing our proprietary tables and patented strapping system, Stretch Zone helps individuals achieve long-term results in flexibility and mobility. With over 380 locations across 41 states, the brand has experienced remarkable growth and continues to gain national recognition, ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400 List. Stretch Zone is seeking experienced franchisees who share a passion for health and wellness and are dedicated to making a lasting impact on their communities. To learn more, visit stretchzone

