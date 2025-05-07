Tel Aviv University Announces Historic $125 Million Gift From Mindy And Jon Gray To Transform Faculty Of Medical And Health Sciences

Helps address acute physician shortage by increasing capacity of Israel's largest medical school by 25%

Dramatically improves access to medical education with new dormitory and scholarships

Boosts medical research with new laboratory space and expanded faculty

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tel Aviv University (TAU) today announced a historic $125 million gift from the Gray Foundation to transform its Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences.

The gift – the largest ever to TAU – will significantly expand capacity at the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, improve access for students and elevate the quality of education, training and research. This includes funding for:



A new 600-bed dormitory, with preference given to underprivileged students

New advanced teaching and research facilities

Modernization of the Schools of Medicine and Dentistry

Scholarships for underrepresented groups

Support for faculty recruitment and retention

BRCA research and collaboration Creation of a memorial for the victims of October 7th

President of Tel Aviv University, Prof. Ariel Porat: "The Gray family's generous gift will enable us to make a true "quantum leap" in both medical education and research. The importance of their donation goes beyond science and medicine, beyond increasing the number of doctors in Israel. We are living through the most difficult days Israel has experienced since its founding. Mindy and Jon's donation is a vote of confidence in Tel Aviv University, in Israeli academia, in Israeli science – in fact, in the State of Israel and its future. In honor of this generous gift, the Faculty will be named the Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences. I believe and hope this gift will inspire many others to follow their example."

Co-Founders of the Gray Foundation, Mindy and Jon Gray: "We've been searching for a way to make a meaningful impact in Israel since the tragic events of October 7th. We can think of no better way to accelerate healing than by supporting an institution that touches the lives of so many. This gift will expand Tel Aviv University's capacity to educate new healthcare professionals, including underrepresented students, and create state of the art research facilities – building on our longtime support for medical research and access to higher education."

Dean, Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, Tel Aviv University Professor Karen B. Avraham: "Thanks to the remarkable support of Mindy and Jon Gray and the Gray Foundation, we will take our medical training and research complex to a new level of excellence, enabling Tel Aviv University to train future clinicians and researchers to lead Israeli healthcare and global science. We will foster the next generation of medical innovators in rapidly evolving fields – from diagnostics and personalized treatment to healthcare delivery and biomedical research."

Addressing Israel's acute doctor shortage

Recent reports show the number of doctors and medical school graduates in Israel is well below the average for OECD nations. The country faces additional pressure from looming retirements, with 25% of current doctors over the age of 67 and nearly half over 55. Israel's Ministry of Health has prioritized increasing enrollment in medical schools, with a strategic plan to reach 2,000 new incoming students per year by 2030.

This gift allows TAU – the largest training institution for doctors in Israel – to increase the number of new medical students by approximately 25%. In addition to doctors, TAU will also aim to increase the number of students in the overall Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences by approximately 20%, training thousands of nurses, therapists, dentists and other healthcare professionals.

TAU plays a central role in Israel's healthcare system through its partnership with 18 hospitals and alumni working across most hospitals in the country.

Access to medical education

To dramatically improve access for students, the Grays' gift will help create a new 600-bed dormitory and additional scholarship opportunities. This will include targeted support and recruiting efforts for underrepresented groups at TAU who have faced challenges on housing costs and access. In particular, TAU will aim to double the number of Arab Israeli students at the School of Medicine.

Further expanding the pool of medical students, while elevating the quality of training for all in the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, will ultimately improve care for communities across Israel.

Boosting medical research and innovation

This gift will enable a comprehensive renovation of existing medical and health sciences facilities along with the creation of new world-class research laboratories. It also provides for strategic investment to attract and retain leading biomedical scientists from around the world.

One area of focus will be TAU's work in BRCA-related cancers which disproportionately impact the Ashkenazi Jewish community, nearly one-third of the Israeli population.

Gray Foundation support for medical research, higher education and the Jewish community

The Gray Foundation has a dual mission of accelerating research, awareness and treatment for individuals and families who have inherited BRCA mutations, as well as expanding access to education, healthcare and opportunity for low-income youth in New York City.

In 2012, the Grays created the Basser Center at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center, the first center in the world exclusively focused on BRCA cancers. The Foundation has also supported programs focused on careers in medicine at CUNY School of Medicine, Montefiore Einstein, Mount Sinai, Memorial Sloan Kettering, among others.

In 2024, the Foundation helped launch a holocaust education program for students at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York and the Grays have been long-time supporters of UJA and other Jewish organizations.

Tel Aviv University (TAU) is a globally top-ranked university, a leading research institution, and a center of discovery. As Israel's largest public institution of higher learning, TAU is home to 30,000 students, including 2,100 international students from over 100 countries. The University encompasses nine faculties, 35 schools, 400 labs, and has 18 affiliated hospitals in its network.

