Clinical Study Shows Monteloeder's Rosemary And Grapefruit Composition Helps Maintain Youthful-Looking Skin Under UV Exposure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nutroxsun® is a proprietary combination of extracts of rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) and grapefruit (Citrus paradise) created by the nutraceutical company Monteloeder to affect an inside-out approach to supporting skin health and maintaining youthful looking skin challenged by everyday environmental stressors such as prolonged sun exposure.

Photoaging is associated with a reduction in collagen and elastin production resulting from repeated exposure to UVR. Collagen provides the skin's support matrix and is a key determinant for the preservation of skin firmness and elasticity. UV exposure is known to accelerate the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which contribute to oxidative stress that may impact DNA. This may lead to redness in the short term and can contribute to collagen degradation over time with exposure to both UVA and UVB radiation. This process may ultimately result in wrinkles and loss of skin structure.

The study published in April 2025 in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, authored by Pau Navarro and colleagues first analyzed in vitro the photoprotective potential of Nutroxsun® on UVR-exposed human dermal fibroblasts. These results highlighted the composition's capacity to help reduce markers of oxidative stress, inflammation, and processes associated with the degradation of the skin's structural integrity. Results were expressed through the reduction of inflammatory markers, ROS, and the modulation of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs)-enzymes involved in the breakdown of structural matrix components such as collagen and elastin fibers.

The follow-up phase involved a randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover clinical trial that was conducted on 20 volunteers to assess the efficacy of the supplement in supporting the skin's response to UV-induced redness and in promoting the skin's natural recovery process following sun exposure.

"Skin redness are the most noticeable and immediate inflammatory reaction to solar radiation," explains Nuria Caturla, Chief R&D Officer at Monteloeder. "It usually appears 3–5 hours after exposure and peaks at 12–24 hours, fading gradually over 72 hours."

The study participants took either 100mg or 250mg of the botanical formula, or a placebo. All participants experienced increased skin redness 24 hours after UVB exposure, confirming an erythemal response. However, those who took Nutroxsun® showed a milder increase in redness. Redness increased by 62.7% in the placebo group, compared to 44.7% in the Nutroxsun® 100mg group, and just 41.0% in the 250mg group. Both the 100mg and 250mg doses led to significantly less redness 24 hours after UV exposure.

By 72 hours, redness in both Nutroxsun® groups had nearly returned to baseline, while the placebo group still showed elevated levels, indicating slower recovery. Among fair-skinned participants the 250mg dose was more effective in supporting skin recovery than 100mg,with lower redness observed at all time points. Although the 100mg dose also demonstrated a measurable benefit.

"Nutroxsun® was developed as a dietary solution to support the skin's natural defense mechanisms in response to UV-induced oxidative stress," affirms Mariana Ortega, Science Marketing Manager of SUANNUTRA. "It acts from within to help maintain skin health when exposed to environmental aggressors. Rosemary and grapefruit extracts contain phenolic compounds that work synergistically to help neutralize free radicals generated by UV exposure. These effects are relevant to both short-term/ immediate responses, such as redness, and long-term factors associated with visible signs of photoaging, including collagen and elastin changes."

"The results from the present study reinforce and expand on previous evidence supporting Nutroxsun®'s role in helping improve skin health and appearance when exposed to UV-related stressors," adds Caturla. "Rosemary extracts have been shown to help slow down collagen degradation further highlighting their potential to support dermal structure and resilience. Grapefruit flavones have been studied for their role in counteracting UVB-induced oxidative effects that may impact collagen integrity helping protect the skin by stopping UVB rays from breaking down collagen."

This study serves as a follow-up to the encouraging results observed in previous preclinical and clinical trials. A clinical trial, involving 90 participants over a period of two months, resulted in a reduction in markers of skin lipid peroxidation associated with UVB and UVA exposure, and perceived improvements in skin texture, wrinkles and elasticity. In this trial, the participants said they found their skin to "feel more moisturized." More than three-quarters (77%) noticed an improved skin appearance and more even skin tone. Nearly that many participants (73%) said their skin "felt firmer," and almost two-thirds (60%) observed a visible reduction in appearance of wrinkles.

Join us at Vitafoods, booth #3K22 to discover exciting opportunities together.

About Monteloeder

Monteloeder contributes cutting-edge innovation and scientific rigor to the development of botanical health ingredients, featuring proprietary patented products supported by clinical studies. The company's portfolio has garnered international accolades in wellness, women health, and beauty from within. Monteloeder is a subsidiary of SUANNUTRA, which boasts a rich heritage of more than 125 years of combined experience in the European, US, and Asian nutraceutical sector.

About SUANNUTRA

SUANNUTRA, SA is a leading provider of functional and branded ingredients to the nutraceutical market. It operates as the hub of three nutraceutical companies with a global presence: SuanNutra, Inc. (US), Gonmisol, SA (Europe), and Monteloeder (international). Each of these entities possesses unique capabilities to cater to their respective markets. With more than 125 years of combined experience, SUANNUTRA serves 1,500 customers in 50 countries.

Press Contact

NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @NutriPR_

Website:

Company contact

Monteloeder, S.L., a subsidiary of SuanNutra

Mariana Ortega

Science Marketing Manager

E-mail: [email protected]

Website:

Photo:

SOURCE Monteloeder, S.L.