Atombit, The Experience Intelligence Innovator, Secures Backing From Palatine Private Equity And Announces Trio Of Strategic Acquisitions To Accelerate Growth

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombit, the Experience Intelligence innovator, announces a significant milestone in its growth journey with investment from Palatine Private Equity. Simultaneously, Atombit has acquired three specialist consultancies – J2 Reliance, Profusion, and DWise – bringing together proven solutions and market-leading talent to form a new leader in ROI-driven Experience Intelligence.

With Palatine's backing, Atombit will scale its capabilities and geographic reach, delivering an integrated platform that replaces traditional consultancy engagements with dynamic, ROI-led models. Each acquisition expands Atombit's ability to deliver high-impact transformation through unique expertise and strong client relationships.

Paolo Righetti , CEO of Atombit, said:

"The backing from Palatine is a significant milestone in our journey; enabling us to complete the acquisitions of three exceptional businesses- DWise, J2 Reliance, and Profusion - complementing the outstanding Amplify Analytix team that joined us in November 2024.

"Our goal is to help every organisation deliver the experiences their customers and people expect by uniting human ingenuity and machine capability. We deliver proven Experience Intelligence solutions that eliminate the learning curve and maximise ROI-solving the real CX and EX problems organisations face every day.

"I am delighted to welcome the teams and clients of these exceptional businesses and look forward to our future success."

Andy Strickland , Partner and Head of Tech Services at Palatine, added:

"Atombit stands apart in a crowded landscape. It combines the clarity and ambition of a challenger with the experience and executional strength of a market leader. The founding team of Paolo Righetti, Luca Pepere, and Gabriele Albani have more than 20 years' experience in data analytics, innovation, and transformation. They don't just deliver transformation-they invent and industrialise solutions where others fall short, and they do it with pace, precision, and purpose. We're proud to support a long-term strategy of organic growth and targeted acquisition."

About Atombit

Atombit is an Experience Intelligence innovator and AI solutions provider, transforming how businesses build profitable, enduring relationships with customers and employees. By combining data, AI, and automation in smarter, more integrated ways, we deliver measurable outcomes at pace and scale.

Our solutions accelerate ROI, reduce complexity, and solve real CX and EX challenges.

Grouped into four families-Growth, Efficiency, Risk, and Talent-each is engineered to unlock value across the lifecycle. This is where human ingenuity (atoms) meets machine capability (bits), delivering precision transformation that turns potential into competitive advantage.



About Palatine

Palatine is a UK-based private equity firm backing ambitious, purpose-led businesses that drive innovation, value creation, and positive impact. With a strong track record in the technology and business services sectors, Palatine partners with exceptional management teams to accelerate growth through strategic investment and sustainable transformation. Its investment strategies span buyouts, impact investments, and growth credit, supporting companies at pivotal moments in their evolution.



