Turkish Airlines Declares Emergency

Dhaka: A Turkish Airlines flight en route from Amman, Jordan, to Istanbul has declared an emergency.

Flight TK813, a Boeing 737-800 departing from Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, issued a 7700 emergency transponder code while passing near Cyprus. The flight was en route to Istanbul at the time of the incident.

Having declared an emergency and transmitted transponder code 7700 from cruising flight, Turkish flight TK813 has now reverted to a normal code, indicating that the emergency may be under control.

We will continue to monitor the flight's progress. For now the flight is continuing to the destination Istanbul Airport (IST); having reverted to normal flight operating procedures.

Turkish flight TK813 has now returned to operation under normal flight procedures. The nature of the emergency prompting the earlier emergency declaration is not known.

The flight is now maintaining flight level FL360 and continuing on flight plan track for the destination Istanbul Airport (IST).

The aircraft conducting this morning's TK813 service from Jordan is a Boeing 737-800, registered TC-JVS.

This is a 9 year old narrowbody aircraft belonging to the Turkish national carrier Turkish Airlines.

It has been in operational service with the airline since its initial delivery from the factory in May 2016.

