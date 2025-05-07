Your World Empowers Young People To Become Leaders And Agents Of Change



This year's national winners from Royal International School, Kurunegala in Sri Lanka focused on a new initiative at their school, enabling students to benefit from outdoor learning.

The first and second runner-up winners, selected from the national entries, were Brisbane International School and Musaeus College. On a global scale, 642 entries were submitted by 3,210 students from 34 countries.

Participants gain crucial skills in problem-solving, communication, and creativity, preparing them to tackle some of the world's challenges. Many past projects have led to sustainable initiatives that continue to make an impact on local communities, highlighting the programme's growing influence.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British Council celebrates the 10th edition of Your World, a global video-making competition designed to equip young people with the skills to address the world's most pressing challenges.

This initiative empowers students to develop critical thinking and creativity, applying cross-curricular knowledge to bring their learning to life and drive change in their communities.

Orlando Edwards, Country Director of the British Council in Sri Lanka, said:

“Congratulations to the winners from Royal International School, Kurunegala - their initiative to encourage learning outdoors, and the use of solar power, was truly inspiring, and I hope will have great impact going forward. Your World is a great example of the advantages of being a British Council Partner School: we create opportunities for students to participate in impactful global competitions.”

The winning team members from Royal International School, Kurunegala said:

“This victory reflects not just our effort-but our essence. Inspired by the green ethos of Royal International School, we transformed our surroundings into a sanctuary of sustainability, giving birth to the Wildwood School concept-where nature is not just the setting, but the teacher. To be crowned national champions on this prestigious global platform is both an honour and a responsibility-and a powerful reminder that creativity rooted in purpose can echo far beyond borders."

Your World continues to raise the bar, demonstrating the power of education in preparing young people to become global leaders. The theme of this edition,“Skills for Sustainability – Equipping All Youth for the Future,” aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education and underscores the importance of equipping students with the tools to address global sustainability challenges.

Over the past 10 years the competition has engaged 30,000 students, driving impactful social action projects.

Empowered to lead

This year's global winners from Scoris International School in Uganda addressed women's unemployment , showcasing how Your World empowers students to apply cross-curricular knowledge and turn ideas into action.

The 11th edition of the Your World competition will open in September 2025. Visit our website for more information.

About British Council Partner Schools

British Council Partner Schools is a global community of over 2,300 schools, supported by the British Council, delivering UK qualifications such as International GCSEs, O Levels, and A Levels. A trusted partner, we help improve education quality, supporting learners worldwide to achieve their potential through UK education and qualifications. We support Partner Schools in over 40 countries, transforming the lives of over 250,000 students each year.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022-23 we reached 600 million people.

