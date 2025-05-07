Ashley Molina-Kabba’S Alyst App Combines Tech And Heart For Minority Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) alyst, a dating app for minority professionals, focuses on professional identity, personalized matches, and user safety. Available on iOS and Android, it serves users across 50 U.S. states and 120 countries, offering a secure platform for meaningful connections.









LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alyst , a technology company focused on improving safety for minority professionals, offers a service built on trust, professional identity, and genuine connection. In a marketplace where representation and security often go overlooked, alyst creates a dedicated space for professionals to form meaningful relationships with confidence. The app features LinkedIn verification, facial recognition, and a ratings-based matching system to guarantee authenticity and carefully match users.

Since its launch, alyst has established itself as a community where safety, inclusion, and user value shape every experience. The company's steady growth and ongoing engagement reflect a widespread desire for a dating service grounded in respect and belonging.

alyst places safety at the core of its design. Users complete a multi-step verification process and access in-app safety resources designed to promote a secure and positive experience. The app's compatibility dashboard gives users a clear view of what makes each match, empowering them to make informed decisions.

“We developed alyst to address the real challenges minority professionals face on traditional dating apps,” says CEO Ashley Molina-Kabba.“Our goal is to create a trusted space for connection, guided by care, accountability, and purpose.”

Since March 2024, alyst has exceeded 7,400 downloads and now serves users in all 50 U.S. states and 120 countries. The app's daily conversion rate – how many users install and register – ranges from 22 to 30 percent. According to AppTweak , this surpasses the industry average of 13 to 18 percent.

alyst's user growth reflects a rising demand for dating services centered on safety, representation, and professionalism. The company focuses its expansion on high-density regions like Southern California, Northern California, and New York, building networks that strengthen accessibility and community.

alyst commits to giving every user an enjoyable dating experience while maintaining the highest standards for quality and service. The app offers a competitively priced premium tier, giving professionals access to enhanced features, while keeping its basic service inclusive and accessible to all. This strategy allows more users to access secure and reliable dating options.

Users highlight the simplicity of alyst's onboarding process and the clarity provided by its verification and matching systems. Members appreciate the intuitive navigation and the reassurance they feel from clear safety guidelines and well-defined expectations. The company improves user experience by emphasizing value, transparency, and respect.

alyst is developing new features such as real-time check-in tools for first dates and improved venue recommendations, reflecting the company's ongoing responsiveness to user feedback and changing expectations in online dating.

About alyst

Founded in 2022, alyst is a dating technology company focused on creating safer and more inclusive options for minority professionals. The app features professional verification, curated matching, and in-app safety resources. alyst has received positive feedback from early users and media outlets for its commitment to high representation standards.

