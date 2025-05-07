Steve Madden Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
|STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|551,382
|$
|550,567
|Licensing fee income
|2,152
|1,814
|Total revenue
|553,534
|552,381
|Cost of sales
|327,267
|327,566
|Gross profit
|226,267
|224,815
|Operating expenses
|177,263
|164,719
|Change in valuation of contingent payment liability
|(4,495
|)
|1,650
|Impairment of intangibles
|-
|1,700
|Income from operations
|53,499
|56,746
|Interest and other income, net
|829
|1,555
|Income before provision for income taxes
|54,328
|58,301
|Provision for income taxes
|13,068
|13,739
|Net income
|41,260
|44,562
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|837
|628
|Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|$
|40,423
|$
|43,934
|Basic income per share
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.61
|Diluted income per share
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.60
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|70,773
|72,292
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|71,055
|72,865
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.21
|STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|As of
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|144,762
|$
|189,924
|$
|131,501
|Short-term investments
|2,480
|13,484
|11,556
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances
|70,830
|45,653
|44,457
|Factor accounts receivable
|387,706
|348,659
|380,613
|Inventories
|238,641
|257,625
|201,960
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|34,908
|34,463
|28,324
|Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes
|6,686
|4,887
|8,883
|Total current assets
|886,013
|894,695
|807,294
|Property and equipment, net
|65,853
|57,388
|47,490
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|152,689
|139,695
|127,464
|Deposits and other
|22,040
|22,214
|15,991
|Deferred tax assets
|610
|610
|609
|Goodwill
|187,441
|183,737
|180,869
|Intangibles, net
|112,555
|113,432
|124,436
|Total Assets
|$
|1,427,201
|$
|1,411,771
|$
|1,304,153
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|217,192
|$
|206,889
|$
|170,154
|Accrued expenses
|110,327
|142,452
|109,173
|Operating leases - current portion
|45,526
|43,172
|40,020
|Income taxes payable
|18,855
|6,147
|4,474
|Contingent payment liability - current portion
|-
|-
|3,738
|Accrued incentive compensation
|2,654
|15,061
|4,953
|Total current liabilities
|394,554
|413,721
|332,512
|Contingent payment liability - long-term portion
|3,070
|7,565
|11,212
|Operating leases - long-term portion
|120,730
|109,816
|102,637
|Deferred tax liabilities
|5,067
|4,628
|9,016
|Other liabilities
|104
|44
|5,169
|Total Liabilities
|523,525
|535,774
|460,546
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders' equity
|875,344
|847,719
|825,236
|Noncontrolling interest
|28,332
|28,278
|18,371
|Total stockholders' equity
|903,676
|875,997
|843,607
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,427,201
|$
|1,411,771
|$
|1,304,153
|STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|41,260
|$
|44,562
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|7,155
|5,738
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,253
|4,631
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|1
|74
|Impairment of intangibles
|-
|1,700
|Deferred taxes
|441
|410
|Change in valuation of contingent payment liability
|(4,495
|)
|1,650
|Other operating activities
|(843
|)
|861
|Changes, net of acquisitions, in:
|Accounts receivable
|(23,229
|)
|(5,681
|)
|Factor accounts receivable
|(38,988
|)
|(60,006
|)
|Inventories
|23,866
|28,398
|Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets
|3,069
|6,539
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(15,357
|)
|(37,160
|)
|Accrued incentive compensation
|(12,419
|)
|(7,115
|)
|Leases and other liabilities
|(4,546
|)
|(306
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(18,832
|)
|(15,705
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(9,847
|)
|(3,979
|)
|Purchases of short-term investments
|-
|(790
|)
|Maturity/sale of short-term investments
|11,038
|4,084
|Acquisition of business
|-
|(4,259
|)
|Other investing activities
|(2,196
|)
|326
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,005
|)
|(4,618
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Common stock repurchased and net settlements of stock awards
|(7,770
|)
|(37,337
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|-
|222
|Cash dividends paid on common stock
|(15,186
|)
|(15,416
|)
|Distribution of noncontrolling interest
|(2,946
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(25,902
|)
|(52,531
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|577
|(285
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(45,162
|)
|(73,139
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
|189,924
|204,640
|Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
|$
|144,762
|$
|131,501
STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|226,267
|$
|224,815
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|280
|208
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|226,547
|$
|225,023
|Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|177,263
|$
|164,719
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|(6,796
|)
|(664
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses
|$
|170,467
|$
|164,055
|Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|53,499
|$
|56,746
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|2,580
|4,222
|Adjusted income from operations
|$
|56,079
|$
|60,968
|Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|GAAP provision for income taxes
|$
|13,068
|$
|13,739
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|612
|995
|Adjusted provision for income taxes
|$
|13,680
|$
|14,734
|Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|$
|837
|$
|628
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|-
|130
|Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|$
|837
|$
|758
|Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|$
|40,423
|$
|43,934
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|1,968
|3,097
|Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|$
|42,391
|$
|47,031
|GAAP diluted net income per share
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.60
|Adjusted diluted net income per share
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.65
Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.
For the first quarter of 2025:
- $0.3 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold. $1.2 million pre-tax ($0.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with legal settlements and related fees, included in operating expenses. $2.4 million pre-tax ($1.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with severances and related charges, included in operating expenses. $3.2 million pre-tax ($2.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses. $4.5 million pre-tax ($3.4 million after-tax) net benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities related to the acquisitions of Almost Famous and ATM.
For the first quarter of 2024:
- $0.2 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold. $0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses. $1.7 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities related to the acquisition of Almost Famous. $1.7 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with a trademark impairment.
Contact
Steven Madden, Ltd.
VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Danielle McCoy
718-308-2611
...
Legal Disclaimer:
