Skye Bioscience To Announce 2025 First Quarter Financial Results On May 8Th, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8th at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its 2025 first quarter financial results. An earnings press release will be issued after the market close on May 8th.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Skye Investor Relations website, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and investor presentation. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Following the call, a replay and transcript will be available at the same website.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090 ) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: . Connect with us on X and LinkedIn .

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

...

(858) 410-0266

LifeSci Advisors, Mike Moyer

...

(617) 308-4306

Media Inquiries

LifeSci Communications, Michael Fitzhugh

...

(628) 234-3889