CBI Director Praveen Sood Gets One Year's Extension

2025-05-07 07:00:53
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The tenure of CBI Director Praveen Sood has been extended for a period of one year beyond May 24, 2025, when he was due to retire, the Centre said in a notification on Wednesday,

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, based on the recommendations of the Committee, has approved the extension in tenure of Shri Praveen Sood, IPS (KN: 1986) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of one year beyond 24.05.2005,” the government's notification, dated May 7, read.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

