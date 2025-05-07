CBI Director Praveen Sood Gets One Year's Extension
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, based on the recommendations of the Committee, has approved the extension in tenure of Shri Praveen Sood, IPS (KN: 1986) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of one year beyond 24.05.2005,” the government's notification, dated May 7, read.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
