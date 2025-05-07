403
Belmond’S Hotel Das Cataratas Boosts Iguacu Falls Appeal
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hotel das Cataratas holds unique status inside Iguacu National Park, 32 kilometers from Foz do Iguaçu. It opened in October 1958 under President Kubitschek's directive. Guests access the falls directly, enjoying unparalleled proximity to a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Foz do Iguaçu lies at Brazil's western border with Argentina and Paraguay. The city hosts over 255,900 residents and welcomes more than two million visitors annually.
Tourism drives its economy, supplying hotels, transport and service sectors. It ranks third in Brazil for foreign arrivals. Local authorities collect a symbolic tourism tax to fund marketing and infrastructure improvements.
The city benefits from its strategic location in Mercosur trade corridors and hosts the Itaipu Hydroelectric Plant. Textile industries serve regional markets, but tourism remains the primary growth engine.
Authorities reinvest hotel-collected tourism taxes into events, training and marketing. Local infrastructure improvements support business and leisure travel. Economic crises can reduce visitor numbers, yet Foz sustains a diversified tourism portfolio.
The hotel started with 62 rooms in its two-story colonial building. Operators added wings in 1971 and 1982, expanding capacity to 193 units. Belmond invested US$42 million in a comprehensive restoration completed in 2010.
The property grants guests six extra hours inside the park daily. This exclusivity drives year-round occupancy above 80 percent. The daily rate now includes park fees, simplifying billing after October 2023.
Hotel das Cataratas became Latin America's first ISO 14001 certified property. It also holds SA 8000 social responsibility accreditation. Belmond sources all electricity from certified renewable providers.
Belmond's conservation initiative funded US$1.4 million for night-vision cameras, tracking devices, and wildlife protection. Puma numbers rose from 30 to over 60. Jaguar populations climbed from under ten to about 35.
A Model for Sustainable Luxury in Protected Natural Settings
The resort offers 193 rooms and suites across three low-rise wings. Thirteen rooms feature partial waterfalls views, and the Cataratas Suite spans 83 square meters. Facilities include a spa, heated pools, tennis courts and a fitness center. Three meeting rooms and a conference hall hold up to 150 delegates.
Itaipu Restaurant serves formal cuisine on a falls-view veranda. Ipe Grill specializes in charcoal-smoked meats and local salads. Y Restaurant serves a ten-course Brazilian tasting menu by chef Luiz Souza. Bar Tarobá crafts signature cachaça cocktails inspired by the falls.
Visitors can book helicopter flights and private picnics on manicured lawns facing the cascades. Forbes Travel Guide awarded the hotel five stars for seven consecutive years. Management credits exclusivity and sustainability for robust revenue growth.
Hotel das Cataratas illustrates how exclusive access and environmental stewardship create value in protected areas. Investors note rising demand for sustainable luxury tourism in emerging markets.
Foz do Iguaçu's balanced model may guide other park-based developments. Private investment in public lands now demonstrates measurable returns in Foz do Iguaçu.
