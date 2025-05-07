403
Lavrov claims Euro-Atlantic community getting ready for war
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the Euro-Atlantic community of failing to ensure stability in the region and instead preparing for a major new war. Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye on Saturday, Lavrov criticized Western institutions such as the EU and the OSCE, stating they have not lived up to their post-WWII security promises.
Lavrov argued that the EU has essentially merged with NATO's strategic agenda, citing the 2023 EU-NATO Joint Declaration as evidence. He said these Euro-Atlantic organizations are no longer focused on peace but are instead driving a remilitarization of Europe. According to Lavrov, Germany, France, and the UK are at the forefront of this military buildup.
He warned that the bloc's actions are increasing global tensions and claimed that all current efforts by these Western powers are aimed at preparing for war. His remarks came shortly after a meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing," a group of mostly NATO and EU nations supporting Ukraine, discussed a possible deployment of a peacekeeping force to the country. While backed by the UK and France, the plan faced internal skepticism, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledging ongoing disagreements.
Russia has firmly opposed any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, warning that it would risk direct conflict between Moscow and the Western alliance. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev previously stated that any such move would mark the beginning of a war between NATO and Russia.
