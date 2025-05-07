403
Kiev reports F-16 pilot murdered during ‘combat mission’
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet crashed during a combat mission on Saturday, killing the pilot, Captain Pavlo Ivanov, according to the Ukrainian Air Force and later confirmed by President Vladimir Zelensky. This marks the second known loss of an F-16 in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
The Ukrainian Air Force commended its F-16 pilots for operating under extremely challenging conditions but did not provide specific details about what caused the crash. President Zelensky hinted that Russia may have been responsible, promising a “strong and precise” response. However, the launch of an official investigation suggests the possibility of friendly fire, as clear combat losses typically don’t trigger such inquiries.
The first Ukrainian F-16 was reportedly downed last August, also under unclear circumstances. Though no official findings were released, media speculation pointed to the aircraft being accidentally shot down by Ukraine’s own air defenses.
The latest incident comes after Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ignat recently criticized the performance of the older F-16 models supplied to Ukraine. He stated that these variants cannot match Russia’s Su-35 jets in direct aerial combat and emphasized the need for a broader strategy, incorporating modern radar systems, air defense support, and advanced missiles.
