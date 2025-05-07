Karan Tacker, Shubhangi Atre & Other Television Stars Applaud Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) As the entire country stands in support of the Indian Armed forces for carrying out Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack, several prominent names from the television industry have also praised the Indian army using social media.

Taking to his X handle, actor Karan Tacker wrote, "Immensely proud of my country & our armed forces today for taking a firm stand against terrorism. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone on the front lines & all civilians. Jai Hind."

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' fame actress Shubhangi Atre shared, "When I first heard the news about Operation Sindoor, my heart was filled with pride and respect for our armed forces. I silently prayed for the safety of every soldier involved. It's never easy to take such strong steps, but sometimes it becomes necessary to protect our nation and its people. I believe our forces know the right time and the right way to act, and they have shown that once again. As an Indian, I stand with them and salute their courage and determination."

Simaran Kaur showed her support with the following words, "As an Indian, my heart swelled with pride on hearing the news. Our armed forces always stand as a wall between us and terror. I believe this strike was not just timely-it was necessary. It sends a strong message that we will not tolerate any threat to our nation's peace. Our brave soldiers have once again shown their strength and courage. It's never easy to take such big decisions. A big salute to our armed forces-they are the real heroes of our country."

Many others, such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Avika Gor, Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Munawar Faruqui, and Rahul Vaidya also lauded the Indian Forces for taking a firm stand against terrorism through Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Army attacked several terror sites in Pakistan on Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.