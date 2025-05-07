A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating Inc. Gives Scholarships In Honor Of National Skilled Trades Day

" Supporting up-and-coming tradespeople is crucial; they are the backbone of our economy and the future of our communities. Investing in their growth is investing in a better tomorrow."

Fagundes does more than hand out scholarships, however. His plumbing and HVAC company also has a co-op student program, which provides local high school students with real-world, hands-on experience and mentorship in their trade.

" A mentor can make all the difference in a trade career. Their guidance not only helps navigate challenges but also inspires confidence and fosters growth in the next generation of skilled workers."

Some students take the lessons they learn from working with Fagundes to other companies as their careers advance, while others have ended up working for him as long-term employees before moving on to start their own businesses.

One of the standout stories comes from a former co-op student named Nick. When he first joined Al's team, he was eager but uncertain about his future in the trades. Over the course of his co-op, he received invaluable mentorship from Al and his team, who not only taught him the technical skills but also instilled in him the importance of professionalism and work ethic. Nick is now the installation manager of their HVAC installation department that installs $4.5 million of equipment.

Sam, another motivated and respectful team member, eventually decided to start his own plumbing company, and he credits his experience with Al as a pivotal moment in his career.

Fagundes started his business 22 years ago, but he has never forgotten the role that mentorship played during his early career. While National Skilled Trades Day falls on the first Wednesday in May every year, Fagundes does his best to celebrate all who work in the trades-past, present, and future-all year long.

