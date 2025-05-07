BIO-TECHNE RELEASES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025.

Third Quarter FY2025 Highlights



Third quarter organic revenue increased by 6% (4% reported) to $316.2 million.



GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.14 versus $0.31 one year ago. Delivered adjusted EPS of $0.56 compared to $0.48 one year ago.



Improved pharma end market conditions, combined with strong commercial execution in Protein Sciences led to 7% organic growth (6% reported) in the segment.

Delivered adjusted operating margin of 34.9% (12.2% reported) compared to 33.0% (22.1% reported) in the prior year driven by profitability initiatives and volume leverage.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic revenue, adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"Despite a dynamic macroenvironment, the Bio-Techne team once again executed at a high level and delivered strong third quarter results," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Our pharma end market continued to improve, especially from our large pharma partners, which led to a solid performance in our cell therapy and protein analysis instrumentation businesses. Our continued focus on profitability resulted in a 34.9% adjusted operating margin, an increase of 190 basis points compared to the prior year period."

Kelderman added, "Our business remains well positioned both geographically and by end market, which paired with our experienced leadership team will enable the Company to successfully navigate the current operating environment. The portfolio we have built over the last five decades unlocks the scientific discoveries and diagnostic solutions that improve the quality of life and enable our differentiated financial performance."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

Revenue

Net sales for the third quarter increased 4% to $316.2 million. Organic revenue increased 6% compared to the prior year. Foreign currency exchange and non-recurring prior year revenue from a business held-for-sale each had an unfavorable impact of 1%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $0.14 per diluted share, versus $0.31 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 42% to $38.7 million, compared to $67.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP operating margin was 12.2%, compared to 22.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Current quarter GAAP operating margin was unfavorably impacted by a non-recurring arbitration award.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS increased to $0.56 per diluted share compared to $0.48 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 11% to $110.3 million, compared to $99.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating margin was 34.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 33.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating margin was impacted by favorable volume leverage and profitability initiatives.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biopharma and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides multiple platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's third quarter fiscal 2025 net sales were $227.7 million, an increase of 6% from $214.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. As of December 31, 2023, a business within the Protein Sciences Segment met the criteria as held-for-sale; this held-for-sale business has been excluded from the segment's operating results for both periods presented. Organic revenue growth was 7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with foreign currency exchange having an unfavorable impact of 1%. The Protein Sciences segment's operating margin increased to 45.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 44.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The segment's operating margin increased primarily due to favorable volume leverage and ongoing profitability initiatives.

Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment develops and provides spatial biology products, carrier screening and oncology kits, as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment also provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's third quarter fiscal 2025 net sales were $89.2 million, an increase of 2% from $87.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Organic revenue growth was 2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with foreign exchange not having a material impact. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's operating margin of 9.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was relatively consistent with the segment's prior year operating margin of 9.3%.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit ­techne.