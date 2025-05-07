Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BIO-TECHNE RELEASES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS


2025-05-07 06:32:25
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025.

Third Quarter FY2025 Highlights

  • Third quarter organic revenue increased by 6% (4% reported) to $316.2 million.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.14 versus $0.31 one year ago. Delivered adjusted EPS of $0.56 compared to $0.48 one year ago.
  • Improved pharma end market conditions, combined with strong commercial execution in Protein Sciences led to 7% organic growth (6% reported) in the segment.
  • Delivered adjusted operating margin of 34.9% (12.2% reported) compared to 33.0% (22.1% reported) in the prior year driven by profitability initiatives and volume leverage.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic revenue, adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"Despite a dynamic macroenvironment, the Bio-Techne team once again executed at a high level and delivered strong third quarter results," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Our pharma end market continued to improve, especially from our large pharma partners, which led to a solid performance in our cell therapy and protein analysis instrumentation businesses. Our continued focus on profitability resulted in a 34.9% adjusted operating margin, an increase of 190 basis points compared to the prior year period."

Kelderman added, "Our business remains well positioned both geographically and by end market, which paired with our experienced leadership team will enable the Company to successfully navigate the current operating environment. The portfolio we have built over the last five decades unlocks the scientific discoveries and diagnostic solutions that improve the quality of life and enable our differentiated financial performance."

Bio-Techne will host an earnings conference call today, May 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CDT. To listen, please dial 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784 (for international callers), and reference conference ID 13753150. The earnings call can also be accessed via webcast through the following link .

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512- 2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 13753150. The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, until 11:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

Revenue

Net sales for the third quarter increased 4% to $316.2 million. Organic revenue increased 6% compared to the prior year. Foreign currency exchange and non-recurring prior year revenue from a business held-for-sale each had an unfavorable impact of 1%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $0.14 per diluted share, versus $0.31 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 42% to $38.7 million, compared to $67.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP operating margin was 12.2%, compared to 22.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Current quarter GAAP operating margin was unfavorably impacted by a non-recurring arbitration award.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS increased to $0.56 per diluted share compared to $0.48 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 11% to $110.3 million, compared to $99.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating margin was 34.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 33.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating margin was impacted by favorable volume leverage and profitability initiatives.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biopharma and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides multiple platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's third quarter fiscal 2025 net sales were $227.7 million, an increase of 6% from $214.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. As of December 31, 2023, a business within the Protein Sciences Segment met the criteria as held-for-sale; this held-for-sale business has been excluded from the segment's operating results for both periods presented. Organic revenue growth was 7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with foreign currency exchange having an unfavorable impact of 1%. The Protein Sciences segment's operating margin increased to 45.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 44.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The segment's operating margin increased primarily due to favorable volume leverage and ongoing profitability initiatives.

Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment develops and provides spatial biology products, carrier screening and oncology kits, as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment also provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's third quarter fiscal 2025 net sales were $89.2 million, an increase of 2% from $87.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Organic revenue growth was 2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with foreign exchange not having a material impact. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's operating margin of 9.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was relatively consistent with the segment's prior year operating margin of 9.3%.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. These non-GAAP measures include:

  • Organic revenue
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share
  • Adjusted net earnings
  • Adjusted tax rate
  • Adjusted gross margin
  • Adjusted operating income
  • Adjusted operating margin
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
  • Adjusted EBITDA

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic revenue represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, the impact of businesses held-for-sale, as well as the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from businesses held-for-sale are excluded from our organic revenue calculation starting on the date they become held-for-sale as those revenues will not be comparative in future periods. Revenues from partially-owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculation, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. There was no revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries in the fiscal years 2025 and 2024.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, restructuring and restructuring-related costs. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Costs related to restructuring and restructuring-related activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs. Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries as well as revenue and expense attributable to businesses held-for-sale in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including certain costs related to the transition to a new CEO, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, and gains. We also exclude certain litigation charges which are facts and circumstances specific including costs to resolve litigation and legal settlement (gains and losses). In some cases, these costs may be a result of litigation matters at acquired companies that were not probable, inestimable, or unresolved at the time of acquisition.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes gain and losses from investments, as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions (excluding our equity method investment in Wilson Wolf as it is certain to be acquired in the future) and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Additionally, gains and losses from investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit ­techne.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]


612-656-4416

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
















QUARTER

NINE MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

Net sales

$

316,181

$

303,428

$

902,671

$

852,961

Cost of sales

101,625

98,829

311,211

286,584

Gross margin

214,556

204,599

591,460

566,377

Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative



151,269

111,840

391,881

332,839

Research and development

24,579

25,761

73,464

72,675

Total operating expenses

175,848

137,601

465,345

405,514

Operating income



38,708

66,998

126,115

160,863

Other income (expense)

(434)

(5,914)

(4,793)

(16,835)

Earnings before income taxes

38,274

61,084

121,322

144,028

Income taxes

15,686

12,025

30,244

16,511

Net earnings

$

22,588

$

49,059

$

91,078

$

127,517

Earnings per share:











Basic

$

0.14

$

0.31

$

0.58

$

0.81

Diluted


$

0.14

$

0.31

$

0.57

$

0.79

Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic

157,372

157,309

158,117

157,655

Diluted

158,944

160,496

160,662

160,817

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



3/31/2025

6/30/2024

ASSETS





Cash and equivalents

$

140,670

$

151,791

Short-term available-for-sale investments

-

1,072

Accounts receivable, net

237,140

241,394

Inventories

191,083

179,731

Current assets held-for-sale

4,700

9,773

Other current assets

53,647

33,658

Total current assets

627,240

617,419







Property and equipment, net

251,977

251,154

Right of use assets

83,744

91,285

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,412,311

1,479,744

Other assets

268,987

264,265

Total assets

$

2,644,259

$

2,703,867







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

117,445

$

112,672

Contract liabilities

32,269

27,930

Income taxes payable

3,628

3,706

Operating lease liabilities - current

14,049

12,920

Other current liabilities

1,813

2,151

Total current liabilities

169,204

159,379







Deferred income taxes

31,924

55,863

Long-term debt obligations

330,000

319,000

Operating lease liabilities

79,450

87,618

Other long-term liabilities

15,656

13,157

Stockholders' equity

2,018,025

2,068,850

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,644,259

$

2,703,867

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















QUARTER

NINE MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

Total consolidated net sales

$

316,181

$

303,428

$

902,671

$

852,961

Business held-for-sale1)

-

2,093

4,152

2,093

Revenue from recurring operations

$

316,181

$

301,335

$

898,519

$

850,868














Gross margin - GAAP

$

214,556

$

204,599

$

591,460

$

566,377

Gross margin percentage - GAAP

67.9

%

67.4

%

65.5

%

66.4

%














Identified adjustments:












Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

$

181

$

186

$

554

$

550

Amortization of intangibles

11,057

11,362

33,467

35,018

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

378

125

1,010

594

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

364

647

7,953

1,821

Impact of business held-for-sale1)

-

272

(147)

272

Adjusted gross margin

$

226,536

$

217,191

$

634,297

$

604,632

Adjusted gross margin percentage2)

71.6

%

71.9

%

70.6

%

71.0

%
















1)

Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

2)

Adjusted gross margin percentage excludes revenue of $4,152 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and revenue of $2,093 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024. Adjusted gross margin percentage also excludes gross margin of $ (147) for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and gross margin of $272 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, for a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















QUARTER

NINE MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

Total consolidated net sales

$

316,181

$

303,428

$

902,671

$

852,961

Business held-for-sale1)

-

2,093

4,152

2,093

Revenue from recurring operations

$

316,181

$

301,335

$

898,519

$

850,868














Operating income - GAAP

$

38,708

$

66,998

$

126,115

$

160,863

Operating income percentage - GAAP

12.2

%

22.1

%

14.0

%

18.9

%














Identified adjustments:












Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

$

181

$

186

$

554

$

550

Amortization of intangibles

18,836

19,287

57,136

58,908

Acquisition related expenses and other

4,978

3,286

8,497

2,173

Certain litigation charges

38,927

-

40,606

-

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

11,629

8,358

37,504

32,810

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

716

1,550

15,027

7,157

Impairment (recovery) of assets held-for-sale

(3,655)

-

(3,655)

6,038

Impact of business held-for-sale1)

-

(78)

479

(78)

Adjusted operating income

$

110,320

$

99,587

$

282,263

$

268,421

Adjusted operating margin percentage2)

34.9

%

33.0

%

31.4

%

31.5

%


1)

Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

2)

Adjusted operating margin percentage excludes revenue of $4,152 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and revenue of $2,093 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024. Adjusted gross margin also excludes operating loss of $479 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and operating income of $78 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, for a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.


BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


















QUARTER

NINE MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

Net earnings before taxes - GAAP

$

38,274

$

61,084

$

121,322

$

144,028

Identified adjustments:















Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

181

186


554

550

Amortization of intangibles

18,836

19,287


57,136

58,908

Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets and acquired inventory

2,491

4,208


7,471

12,623

Acquisition related expenses and other

5,109

3,432


8,923

2,609

Certain litigation charges

38,927

-


40,606

-

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

11,629

8,358


37,504

32,810

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

716

1,550


15,027

7,157

Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating

-

-


-

(283)

Impairment (recovery) of assets held-for-sale

(3,655)

-


(3,655)

6,038

Impact of business held-for-sale1)

-

(78)


479

(78)

Net earnings before taxes - Adjusted

$

112,508

$

98,027

$

285,367

$

264,362

Non-GAAP tax rate

21.5

%

22.0

%

21.5

%

22.0

%

Non-GAAP tax expense

$

24,190

$

21,602

$

61,385

$

58,181

Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings

$

88,318

$

76,425

$

223,982

$

206,181

Earnings per share - diluted - Adjusted

$

0.56

$

0.48

$

1.39

$

1.28

1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED TAX RATE

(In percentages)

(Unaudited)
















QUARTER

NINE MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

GAAP effective tax rate

41.0

%

19.7

%

24.9

%

11.5

%

Discrete items

(19.5)

2.9

(1.8)

11.5

Annual forecast update

1.6

0.4

-

-

Long-term GAAP tax rate

23.1

%

23.0

%

23.1

%

23.0

%

Rate impact items













Stock based compensation

(1.0)

%

(2.0)

%

(3.8)

%

2.2

%

Other

(0.6)

1.0

2.2

(3.2)

Total rate impact items

(1.6)

%

(1.0)

%

(1.6)

%

(1.0)

%

Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate

21.5

%

22.0

%

21.5

%

22.0

%

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

SEGMENT REVENUE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
















QUARTER

NINE MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

Protein Sciences segment revenue

$

227,687

$

214,589

$

643,774

$

616,914

Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment revenue

89,231

87,511

256,558

235,715

Other revenue1)

-

2,093

4,152

2,093

lntersegment revenue

(737)

(765)

(1,813)

(1,761)

Consolidated revenue

$

316,181

$

303,428

$

902,671

$

852,961

1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
















QUARTER

NINE MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

Protein Sciences segment operating income

$

103,910

$

94,829

$

271,564

$

262,777

Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment operating income

8,423

8,104

15,940

13,189

Segment operating income

112,333

102,933

287,504

275,966

Corporate general, selling, and administrative

(2,013)

(3,346)

(5,241)

(7,545)

Adjusted operating income

110,320

99,587

282,263

268,421

Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

(181)

(186)

(554)

(550)

Amortization of intangibles

(18,836)

(19,287)

(57,136)

(58,908)

Acquisition related expenses and other

(4,978)

(3,286)

(8,497)

(2,173)

Certain litigation charges

(38,927)

-

(40,606)

-

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

(11,629)

(8,358)

(37,504)

(32,810)

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

(716)

(1,550)

(15,027)

(7,157)

(Impairment) recovery of assets held-for-sale

3,655

-

3,655

(6,038)

Impact of business held-for-sale1)

-

78

(479)

78

Operating income

$

38,708

$

66,998

$

126,115

$

160,863

1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)














QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

ENDED

ENDED

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

Net earnings

$

22,588

$

49,059

$

91,078

$

127,517

Net interest expense (income)

981

3,293

3,031

10,808

Depreciation and amortization

27,571

27,310

82,792

83,654

Income taxes

15,686

12,025

30,244

16,511

EBITDA

66,826

91,687

207,145

238,490

Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

181

186

554

550

Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets and acquired inventory

2,491

4,208

7,471

12,623

Acquisition related expenses and other

5,109

3,432

8,923

2,609

Certain litigation charges

38,927

-

40,606

-

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

11,629

8,358

37,504

32,810

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

716

1,550

15,027

7,157

Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating

-

-

-

(283)

Impairment (recovery) of assets held-for-sale

(3,655)

-

(3,655)

6,038

Impact of business held-for-sale1)

-

(78)

479

(78)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

122,224

$

109,343

$

314,054

$

299,916

1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)










NINE MONTHS


ENDED


3/31/2025

3/31/2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net earnings

$

91,078

$

127,517

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization

82,792

83,654

Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory

554

550

Deferred income taxes

(18,825)

(29,896)

Stock-based compensation expense

36,283

30,979

Fair value adjustment to available-for-sale investments

-

(283)

(Gain) Loss on equity method investment

169

6,042

Asset impairment restructuring

9,961

-

Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable

-

(3,500)

Impairment (recovery) of assets held-for-sale

(3,655)

6,038

Other operating activities

(9,002)

2,384

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

189,355

223,485

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale investments

1,085

23,759

Purchases of available-for-sale investments

-

(5,526)

Additions to property and equipment

(26,116)

(44,897)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(169,707)

Distributions from (Investments in) Wilson Wolf

2,653

2,149

Investment in Spear Bio

(15,000)

-

Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale

1,789

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(35,589)

(194,222)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Cash dividends

(38,004)

(37,792)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

45,513

38,001

Long-term debt activity, net

11,000

39,000

Re-purchases of common stock

(175,674)

(80,042)

Taxes paid on RSUs and net share settlements

(6,288)

(21,470)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(163,453)

(62,303)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,434)

(7,616)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(11,121)

(40,656)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

151,791

180,571

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

140,670

$

139,915

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07052025003732001241ID1109517699

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search