Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales
$ 486,399
$ 515,794
$ 1,450,398
$ 1,503,591
Cost of goods sold
330,034
362,532
997,993
1,047,834
Gross profit
156,365
153,262
452,405
455,757
Operating expense
104,013
108,684
324,975
327,674
Restructuring and other charges, net
5,589
6,465
7,535
10,585
Amortization of intangibles
2,703
2,886
8,142
8,674
Operating income
44,060
35,227
111,753
108,824
Interest expense
6,213
6,777
18,705
20,225
Other income, net
(5,454)
(76)
(8,589)
(674)
Income before income taxes
43,301
28,526
101,637
89,273
Provision for income taxes
10,219
7,816
26,052
13,866
Net income
33,082
20,710
75,585
75,407
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,600
1,734
4,052
3,266
Net income attributable to Kennametal
$ 31,482
$ 18,976
$ 71,533
$ 72,141
PER SHARE DATA ATTRIBUTABLE TO KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.41
$ 0.24
$ 0.92
$ 0.91
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.41
$ 0.24
$ 0.91
$ 0.90
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
77,037
79,229
77,614
79,655
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
77,651
79,849
78,208
80,197
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 97,467
$ 127,971
Accounts receivable, net
290,944
302,810
Inventories
555,989
514,632
Other current assets
68,960
57,179
Total current assets
1,013,360
1,002,592
Property, plant and equipment, net
911,867
938,063
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
346,205
352,988
Other assets
219,071
210,115
Total assets
$ 2,490,503
$ 2,503,758
LIABILITIES
Revolving and other lines of credit and notes payable
$ 12,561
$ 1,377
Accounts payable
192,923
191,541
Other current liabilities
210,142
223,043
Total current liabilities
415,626
415,961
Long-term debt
596,586
595,980
Other liabilities
199,375
203,218
Total liabilities
1,211,587
1,215,159
KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,236,868
1,249,875
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
42,048
38,724
Total liabilities and equity
$ 2,490,503
$ 2,503,758
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
2025
2024
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$ 75,585
$ 75,407
Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operations:
Depreciation
93,279
91,056
Amortization
8,142
8,674
Stock-based compensation expense
18,329
20,651
Restructuring and other charges, net
7,535
10,585
Deferred income taxes
(1,917)
(7,661)
Gain on insurance recoveries
(7,500)
-
Other
817
13,511
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
10,516
3,875
Inventories
(41,269)
7,044
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(14,140)
(26,014)
Accrued income taxes
(11,668)
(17,459)
Accrued pension and postretirement benefits
(5,023)
(8,529)
Other
(2,956)
(7,680)
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
129,730
163,460
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(67,506)
(84,240)
Disposals of property, plant and equipment
460
5,270
Business acquisitions
-
(4,010)
Proceeds from insurance recoveries
7,193
-
Other
(202)
(3,131)
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(60,055)
(86,111)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net increase in notes payable
944
4,132
Net increase in revolving and other lines of credit
10,200
7,500
Purchase of capital stock
(55,081)
(43,786)
The effect of employee benefit and stock plans and dividend reinvestment
(6,570)
(7,949)
Cash dividends paid to Shareholders
(46,604)
(47,697)
Other
(915)
(859)
Net cash flow used in financing activities
(98,026)
(88,659)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,153)
(2,592)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(30,504)
(13,902)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
127,971
106,021
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 97,467
$ 92,119
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
$ 304,349
|
|
$ 326,561
|
$ 899,035
|
|
$ 946,237
|
Infrastructure
|
182,050
|
|
189,233
|
551,363
|
|
557,354
|
Total sales
|
$ 486,399
|
|
$ 515,794
|
$ 1,450,398
|
|
$ 1,503,591
|
Sales By Geographic Region:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
$ 240,361
|
|
$ 252,921
|
$ 713,341
|
|
$ 738,566
|
EMEA
|
151,262
|
|
164,238
|
442,689
|
|
465,874
|
Asia Pacific
|
94,776
|
|
98,635
|
294,368
|
|
299,151
|
Total sales
|
$ 486,399
|
|
$ 515,794
|
$ 1,450,398
|
|
$ 1,503,591
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
$ 24,900
|
|
$ 30,809
|
$ 65,308
|
|
$ 88,453
|
Infrastructure
|
19,423
|
|
5,140
|
47,770
|
|
22,020
|
Corporate (1)
|
(263)
|
|
(722)
|
(1,325)
|
|
(1,649)
|
Total operating income
|
$ 44,060
|
|
$ 35,227
|
$ 111,753
|
|
$ 108,824
|
|
(1) Represents unallocated corporate expenses.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
In addition to reported results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the following financial highlight tables include, where appropriate, a reconciliation of adjusted results including: operating income and margin; ETR; net income attributable to Kennametal; diluted EPS; Metal Cutting operating income and margin; Infrastructure operating income and margin; FOCF; and consolidated and segment organic sales growth (all of which are non-GAAP financial measures), to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. Adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2024 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. For those adjustments that are presented 'net of tax', the tax effect of the adjustment can be derived by calculating the difference between the pre-tax and the post-tax adjustments presented. The tax effect on adjustments is calculated by preparing an overall tax calculation including the adjustments and then a tax calculation excluding the adjustments. The difference between these calculations results in the tax impact of the adjustments.
Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about the results of operations of the Company for the current and past periods. Management believes that investors should have available the same information that management uses to assess operating performance, determine compensation and assess the capital structure of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures used by management may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the disclosures below.
Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the full fiscal year of 2025 have not been provided, including but not limited to: FOCF, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted ETR and primary working capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measures are net cash flow from operating activities, operating income, net income attributable to Kennametal, EPS, ETR and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities), respectively. Primary working capital is defined as accounts receivable, net plus inventories, net minus accounts payable. Because the non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are subject to uncertainty and variability as they are dependent on many factors - including, but not limited to, the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures, gains or losses on the potential sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, the tax impact of the items above and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters - reconciliations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in thousands, except percents and
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
ETR
|
Net
|
Diluted EPS
|
Reported results
|
$ 486,399
|
$ 44,060
|
23.6 %
|
$ 31,482
|
$ 0.41
|
Reported operating margin
|
|
9.1 %
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
-
|
5,840
|
19.4
|
4,709
|
0.06
|
Differences in projected annual tax
|
-
|
-
|
(20.2)
|
146
|
-
|
Adjusted results
|
$ 486,399
|
$ 49,900
|
22.8 %
|
$ 36,337
|
$ 0.47
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Attributable to Kennametal.
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 (UNAUDITED)
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
Infrastructure
|
(in thousands, except percents)
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
Reported results
|
$ 304,349
|
$ 24,900
|
$ 182,050
|
$ 19,423
|
Reported operating margin
|
|
8.2 %
|
|
10.7 %
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
-
|
4,320
|
-
|
1,520
|
Adjusted results
|
$ 304,349
|
$ 29,220
|
$ 182,050
|
$ 20,943
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
9.6 %
|
|
11.5 %
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in thousands, except percents and per share data)
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
ETR
|
Net
|
Diluted EPS
|
Reported results
|
$ 515,794
|
$ 35,227
|
27.4 %
|
$ 18,976
|
$ 0.24
|
Reported operating margin
|
|
6.8 %
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
-
|
6,465
|
20.4
|
5,098
|
0.06
|
Differences in projected annual tax
|
-
|
-
|
(21.3)
|
(141)
|
-
|
Adjusted results
|
$ 515,794
|
$ 41,692
|
26.5 %
|
$ 23,933
|
$ 0.30
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
8.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Attributable to Kennametal.
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (UNAUDITED)
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
Infrastructure
|
(in thousands, except percents)
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
Reported results
|
$ 326,561
|
$ 30,809
|
$ 189,233
|
$ 5,140
|
Reported operating margin
|
|
9.4 %
|
|
2.7 %
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
-
|
4,493
|
-
|
1,972
|
Adjusted results
|
$ 326,561
|
$ 35,302
|
$ 189,233
|
$ 7,112
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
3.8 %
Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF)
FOCF is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flow provided by operating activities (which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) less capital expenditures plus proceeds from disposals of fixed assets. Management considers FOCF to be an important indicator of the Company's cash generating capability because it better represents cash generated from operations that can be used for dividends, debt repayment, strategic initiatives (such as acquisitions) and other investing and financing activities.
|
FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 129,730
|
|
$ 163,460
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(67,506)
|
|
(84,240)
|
Disposals of property, plant and equipment
|
|
460
|
|
5,270
|
Free operating cash flow
|
|
$ 62,684
|
|
$ 84,490
Organic Sales Growth (Decline)
Organic sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure of sales growth (decline) (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure) excluding the effects of acquisitions, divestitures, business days and foreign currency exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis. Management reports organic sales growth (decline) at the consolidated and segment levels.
|
ORGANIC SALES DECLINE (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
Total
|
Organic sales decline
|
|
(4) %
|
|
(2) %
|
|
(3) %
|
Foreign currency exchange effect (3)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(3)
|
Business days effect (4)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Sales decline
|
|
(7) %
|
|
(4) %
|
|
(6) %
|
|
(3) Foreign currency exchange effect is calculated by dividing the difference between current period sales and current period sales at prior period foreign exchange rates by prior period sales.
|
(4) Business days effect is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in weighted average working days (based on mix of sales by country) by prior period weighted average working days.
SOURCE Kennametal Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment