Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results



Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.41 and adjusted EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.24 and $0.30, respectively, in the prior year quarter

Returned approximately $40 million to shareholders; $25 million in share repurchases and $15 million in dividends Company provides updated annual Outlook

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT ) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended March 31, 2025, with sales of $486 million compared to $516 million in the prior year quarter, and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.41 compared to $0.24 in the prior year quarter. The current quarter pre-tax results include a benefit of approximately $10 million from an advanced manufacturing production credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. Adjusted EPS was $0.47 in the current quarter compared to $0.30 in the prior year quarter.

"During the quarter we demonstrated continued progress on our growth and cost initiatives despite weak market conditions, primarily in EMEA and the Americas," said Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO. "The market headwinds resulted in sales slightly below our midpoint while adjusted EPS exceeded the upper end of our outlook primarily due to an advanced manufacturing production credit."

Chowbey continued: "Like many companies, the recent uncertainty regarding tariff policies has affected Kennametal, however we intend to mitigate the direct effect of tariffs on our business and will pursue new opportunities to take share."

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Key Developments

Sales of $486 million decreased 6 percent from $516 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an organic sales decline of 3 percent and an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 3 percent.

During the quarter, the Company achieved incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $6 million. In January 2025, we announced actions to support the long-term competitiveness of the Company and to mitigate softer market conditions. These actions are currently expected to deliver annualized run rate pre-tax savings of approximately $15 million by the end of fiscal 2025. The Company expects to incur pre-tax charges of approximately $25 million in connection with the execution of these actions, of which $6 million was recognized during the quarter.

Operating income was $44 million, or 9.1 percent margin, compared to $35 million, or 6.8 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily due to an advanced manufacturing production credit under the Inflation Reduction Act of approximately $10 million within the Infrastructure segment, lower raw material costs, pricing, and incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $6 million. These factors were partially offset by lower sales and production volumes, higher wages and general inflation and an unfavorable currency exchange effect of approximately $3 million. Adjusted operating income was $50 million, or 10.3 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $42 million, or 8.1 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

The reported effective tax rate (ETR) for the quarter was 23.6 percent compared to 27.4 percent in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the ETR year-over-year was primarily driven by a benefit from the advanced manufacturing production credit under the Inflation Reduction Act and geographical mix. The adjusted ETR was 22.8 percent in the current quarter, compared to 26.5 percent in the prior year quarter.

Year-to-date net cash flow from operating activities was $130 million compared to $163 million in the prior year period. The change in net cash flow from operating activities was driven primarily by working capital changes. Year-to-date free operating cash flow (FOCF) was $63 million compared to $84 million in the prior year period. The decrease in FOCF was driven primarily by working capital changes, partially offset by lower net capital expenditures.

The Company paid $15 million in cash dividends to Kennametal shareholders during the quarter. The Company has a long history of consistently paying dividends to shareholders since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1967.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of Kennametal common stock for $25 million under its share repurchase program. Inception-to-date the Company has repurchased 2.3 million shares of common stock for $55 million under the $200 million three-year program.

Outlook

The Company's expectations for the full fiscal year 2025 are as follows:

Annual Outlook:



Sales now expected to be $1.970 - $1.990 billion

Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $1.30 - $1.45

Pricing actions expected to cover raw material costs, wages and general inflation

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $27 million

Adjusted ETR is now expected to be approximately 25 percent

Free operating cash flow of greater than 125 percent of adjusted net income

Primary working capital as a percent of sales is now expected to be approximately 32 percent by fiscal year-end Capital spending now expected to be approximately $90 million

The Company will provide more details regarding its Outlook, including assumptions on tariffs, during its quarterly earnings conference call.

Segment Results

Metal Cutting sales of $304 million decreased 7 percent from $327 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an organic sales decline of 4 percent and an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 3 percent. Operating income was $25 million, or 8.2 percent margin, compared to $31 million, or 9.4 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to lower sales and production volumes, an unfavorable currency exchange effect of approximately $3 million and higher wages and general inflation. These factors were partially offset by pricing, incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $4 million and lower raw material costs. Adjusted operating income was $29 million, or 9.6 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $35 million, or 10.8 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Infrastructure sales of $182 million decreased 4 percent from $189 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an organic sales decline of 2 percent and an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 2 percent. Operating income was $19 million, or 10.7 percent margin, compared to $5 million, or 2.7 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily due to an advanced manufacturing production credit under the Inflation Reduction Act of approximately $10 million, the favorable timing of pricing compared to raw material costs and incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $2 million. These factors were partially offset by lower sales and production volumes. Adjusted operating income was $21 million, or 11.5 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $7 million, or 3.8 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Dividend Declared

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on May 27, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2025.

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables that follow.

