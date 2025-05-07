Valens Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
16,828
|
11,559
|
Gross Profit
|
10,582
|
6,815
|
Gross Margin
|
62.9 %
|
59.0 %
|
Net Loss
|
(8,308)
|
(10,042)
|
Working Capital[1]
|
119,820
|
153,272
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Deposits[2]
|
112,540
|
139,787
|
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|
(7,611)
|
(1,390)
|
Non-GAAP Financial Data
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin[3]
|
66.7 %
|
62.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Loss[4]
|
(4,346)
|
(7,069)
|
Non-GAAP Loss Per Share[5] (in U.S. Dollars)
|
$(0.03)
|
$(0.06)
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
16,828
|
|
11,559
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
(6,246)
|
|
(4,744)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
10,582
|
|
6,815
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
(10,590)
|
|
(10,145)
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
(5,607)
|
|
(4,388)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(3,667)
|
|
(3,571)
|
Change in earnout liability
|
(174)
|
|
-
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
(20,038)
|
|
(18,104)
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
(9,456)
|
|
(11,289)
|
Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares
|
-
|
|
25
|
Financial income, net
|
1,238
|
|
1,234
|
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
(8,218)
|
|
(10,030)
|
INCOME TAXES
|
(93)
|
|
(17)
|
LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES
|
(8,311)
|
|
(10,047)
|
Equity in earnings of investee
|
3
|
|
5
|
NET LOSS
|
(8,308)
|
|
(10,042)
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA:
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE[6] (in U.S. Dollars)
|
$(0.08)
|
|
$(0.10)
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED
IN CALCULATION OF NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE
|
105,255,959
|
|
104,047,426
|
Change in unrealized losses on cash flow hedges
|
(542)
|
|
-
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
(8,850)
|
|
-
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
40,997
|
|
|
35,423
|
Short-term deposits
|
|
|
71,543
|
|
|
95,532
|
Restricted Short-term deposit
|
|
|
1,153
|
|
|
1,138
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
9,551
|
|
|
7,751
|
Inventories
|
|
|
10,858
|
|
|
10,155
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
2,597
|
|
|
3,904
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
136,699
|
|
|
153,903
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
3,498
|
|
|
3,555
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
7,253
|
|
|
7,458
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
4,467
|
|
|
4,702
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
1,847
|
|
|
1,847
|
Other assets
|
|
|
798
|
|
|
687
|
TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS
|
|
|
17,863
|
|
|
18,249
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
154,562
|
|
|
172,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
16,879
|
|
|
20,326
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forfeiture Shares
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
Non-current operating leases liabilities
|
|
|
6,412
|
|
|
6,645
|
Earnout liability
|
|
|
2,587
|
|
|
2,413
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
79
|
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
|
9,076
|
|
|
9,138
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
25,955
|
|
|
29,464
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
128,607
|
|
|
142,688
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
154,562
|
|
|
172,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
(8,308)
|
(10,042)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Income and expense items not involving cash flows:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
770
|
456
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
4,166
|
3,764
|
|
Exchange rate differences
|
|
140
|
525
|
|
Realized and unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments
|
|
(204)
|
-
|
|
Interest on short-term deposits
|
|
517
|
275
|
|
Change in fair value of forfeiture shares
|
|
-
|
(25)
|
|
Change in earnout liability
|
|
174
|
-
|
|
Reduction in the carrying amount of ROU assets
|
|
418
|
484
|
|
Equity in earnings of investee, net of dividend received
|
|
(3)
|
5
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquired:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
(1,800)
|
4,735
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
825
|
207
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(762)
|
1,347
|
|
Other assets
|
|
(115)
|
74
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
(3,196)
|
(2,761)
|
|
Change in operating lease liabilities
|
|
(230)
|
(418)
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
(3)
|
(16)
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(7,611)
|
(1,390)
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in short-term deposits
|
|
(30,005)
|
(37,840)
|
|
Maturities of short-term deposits
|
|
53,278
|
56,979
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(357)
|
(30)
|
|
Derivative instruments of non-designated hedges
|
|
(265)
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
22,651
|
19,109
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|
(9,585)
|
-
|
|
Exercise of stock options
|
|
188
|
126
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(9,397)
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(69)
|
(5)
|
|
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
5,574
|
17,839
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|
|
35,423
|
17,261
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|
|
40,997
|
35,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
|
19
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable on account of property and equipment
|
|
62
|
212
|
|
Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of-use assets
|
|
213
|
31
|
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares and change in earnout liability, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net profit (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net profit (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
(8,308)
|
|
(10,042)
|
Adjusted to exclude the following:
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares
|
-
|
|
(25)
|
|
Change in earnout liability
|
174
|
|
-
|
|
Financial income, net
|
(1,238)
|
|
(1,234)
|
|
Income taxes
|
93
|
|
17
|
|
Equity in earnings of investee
|
(3)
|
|
(5)
|
|
Depreciation
|
770
|
|
456
|
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
4,166
|
|
3,764
|
Adjusted EBITDA Loss
|
(4,346)
|
|
(7,069)
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following tables provide a calculation of the GAAP Loss per share and reconciliation to Non-GAAP Loss per share.
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
GAAP Loss per Share
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Loss used for computing Loss per Share
|
(8,308)
|
(10,042)
|
Earnings Per Share Data:
|
|
|
GAAP Loss per Share (in U.S. Dollars)
|
$(0.08)
|
$(0.10)
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
105,255,959
|
104,047,426
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
Non-GAAP Loss per Share[7]
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Loss
|
(8,308)
|
(10,042)
|
Adjusted to exclude the following:
|
|
|
Stock based compensation
|
4,166
|
3,764
|
Depreciation
|
770
|
456
|
Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares
|
-
|
(25)
|
Change in earnout liability
|
174
|
-
|
Total Non-GAAP Loss used for computing Loss per Share
|
(3,198)
|
(5,847)
|
Earnings Per Share Data:
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Loss per Share (in U.S. Dollars)
|
$(0.03)
|
$(0.06)
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
105,255,959
|
104,047,426
1. Working Capital is calculated as Total Current Assets, less Total Current Liabilities, as of the last day of the period.
2. As of the last day of the period.
3. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is defined as: GAAP Gross Profit excluding share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses, divided by revenue. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses were $650 thousand and $347 thousand, respectively.
4. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares and in earnout liability, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure in accordance with GAAP.
5. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.
6. See footnote 5.
7. The company calculates its non-GAAP Loss per Share as GAAP Net Loss adjusted to exclude the following: Stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and the change in fair value of Forfeiture Share and earnout liability divided by the weighted average number of shares used in calculation of net loss per share.
For more information, please contact:
Michal Ben Ari
Investor Relations Manager
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]
Miri Segal
MS-IR IR for Valens
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Yoni Dayan
Head of Communications
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]
Photo - g
Logo -
SOURCE Valens Semiconductor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment