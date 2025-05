Bandwidth Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND ), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Visit the Bandwidth investor relations website to view the results.

Bandwidth will offer a live webcast of the conference call to discuss the results today at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast on the investor relations website at , where a replay will also be available shortly following the completion of the event.

Conference call details:

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in number (domestic): 844-481-2707

Dial-in number (international): 412-317-0663

Replay information:

Following the completion of the call through Wednesday, May 14, 2025, a replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 for the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 for callers outside the U.S., and entering passcode 4958342.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND ) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. For more information, visit Bandwidth .

