Akamai And FPT Partner To Help Customers Build And Support Cloud-Native Applications

New strategic partnership combines FPT's consulting and systems integration expertise with compute capabilities of globally distributed Akamai Cloud

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM ), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced a new partnership with global IT services leader FPT. As a newly appointed global systems integrator in the Akamai Partner Program, FPT will collaborate closely with Akamai to help customers build, deploy, and optimize distributed cloud applications on Akamai Cloud .

"We are thrilled to join the Akamai Partner Program," said Phuong Dang, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and FPT Software Americas' Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation. "This collaboration enables us to combine FPT's deep knowledge and experience in cloud migration, AI, and automation with Akamai's powerful platform to deliver enhanced value to both FPT and Akamai customers. Together, we aim to empower businesses to run modern, cloud-native applications on a platform built for performance and scale-regardless of the customer's stage in their cloud journey."

The collaboration between Akamai and FPT aims to empower organizations to fully leverage cloud solutions designed to operate at scale, closer to users and devices. By combining FPT's vast workforce and proven capabilities in cloud consulting, DevOps, and SecOps with the robust performance and cost efficiencies of Akamai's compute platform, the partnership supports enterprises in optimizing multi-cloud and distributed environments.

"FPT brings the kind of hands-on expertise our customers need-whether it's building cloud-native applications, managing multi-cloud environments, or unlocking AI inference across the globe," said Paul Joseph, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services, Akamai. "They've already earned the trust of customers across many of the industries we serve, and now they're enabling those same customers to use Akamai Cloud to drive smarter, faster, more efficient computing around the world."

At the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, FPT and Akamai jointly demonstrated how AI can unlock new value from media archives by transforming them into monetizable assets. In a sports media use case, the showcase featured AI-driven indexing running on Akamai Cloud, capable of analyzing and tagging archived content with precision. By automatically detecting players, actions, and key moments, the system generates rich metadata that enhances content discoverability and viewer engagement. Sports entertainment operators, streaming services, and news organizations can offer fans near-instantaneous access to highlights through ultra-fast search and retrieval functions. The capabilities can be applied across a host of use cases and industries, showing how organizations can create new revenue streams using archived media.

FPT has a strong global footprint, operating in 30 countries, including 16 locations across the Americas. Since entering the region in 2008, FPT has grown its presence significantly, now employing more than 1,000 professionals. In 2024, the company's global IT services achieved a 27.4% year-on-year revenue increase, contributing 79% of FPT's total technology revenue and 91% of its pre-tax profit. The Americas played a key role in this growth, generating more than 24% of global IT services revenue and securing a landmark USD 225 million deal. Building on this momentum, FPT reported robust first-quarter results in 2025, with revenue increasing by 13.9% and profit before tax up 19.4% year-on-year. The technology sector continues to serve as a key growth driver, achieving a 15.3% year-on-year increase, underpinned by a 17% rise in revenue from global IT services.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit .

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai and akamai/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

