Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics To Announce First Quarter Results And Provide A Corporate Update On May 15, 2025

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI ), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will hold a conference call to update shareholders on financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provide a corporate update, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025. BrainStorm's President & Chief Executive Officer, Chaim Lebovits, will present a corporate update to be followed by Q&A. Joining Mr. Lebovits to answer investment community questions will be Bob Dagher, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Alla Patlis, CPA, MBA, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Participants are encouraged to submit their questions in advance of the call by sending them to: [email protected] . Questions should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 12, 2025. Investors may access the conference call by dialing the following numbers: Participant Numbers:



Toll Free 888-506-0062 International 973-528-0011 Participant Access Code 621608 Webcast

The replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing the numbers below and will be available for 14 days.

Replay Numbers:

Toll Free 877-481-4010 International 919-882-2331 Reply Passcode 52457

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI ) is a leading developer of autologous adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's proprietary NurOwn® platform uses autologous mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to produce neurotrophic factor-secreting cells (MSC-NTF cells), designed to deliver targeted biological signals that modulate neuroinflammation and promote neuroprotection.

NurOwn® is BrainStorm's lead investigational therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and has received Orphan Drug designation from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). A Phase 3 trial in ALS (NCT03280056) has been completed, and a confirmatory Phase 3b trial is set to launch under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA. The NurOwn clinical program has generated valuable insights into ALS disease biology, including pharmacogenomic response associated with the UNC13A genotype, biomarker data collected at seven longitudinal time points, and a comprehensive analysis of the "Floor Effect" - a critical challenge in measuring clinical outcomes in advanced ALS. BrainStorm has published its findings in multiple peer-reviewed journals. In addition to ALS, BrainStorm has completed a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), supported by a grant from the National MS Society. BrainStorm is also advancing a proprietary, allogeneic exosome-based platform designed to deliver therapeutic proteins and nucleic acids. The company recently received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a foundational patent covering its exosome technology, further strengthening BrainStorm's growing IP portfolio in this emerging area of regenerative medicine learn more, visit .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Special Protocol Assessment (SPA), ADCOM meeting related to NurOwn, the timing of a PDUFA action date for the BLA for NurOwn, the clinical development of NurOwn as a therapy for the treatment of ALS, the future availability of NurOwn to patients, and the future success of BrainStorm. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BrainStorm's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, management's ability to successfully achieve its goals, BrainStorm's ability to raise additional capital, BrainStorm's ability to continue as a going concern, prospects for future regulatory approval of NurOwn, whether BrainStorm's future interactions with the FDA will have productive outcomes, and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at . These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

CONTACTS



Investors:

Michael Wood

Phone: +1 646-597-6983

[email protected]

Media:

Uri Yablonka, Chief Business Officer

Phone: +1 917-284-2911

[email protected]

Logo:

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

