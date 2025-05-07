Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Consumer Packaged Goods (FMCG) Tariffs Impact Analysis Report 2025: Analyze The Winners And Losers, With Key Sectors Like Mexican Alcohol, Canadian Aluminum, And EU Wines Affected


2025-05-07 06:31:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: The Impact of Tariffs on Consumer Packaged Goods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Trump Administration has imposed or threatened to impose tariffs of varying sizes on exports from almost all nations around the world. This report provides detailed analysis of the impacts of these tariffs on the global consumer packaged goods sector, and identifies the likely winners and losers.
Tariffs imposed by the US on its largest trading partners will complicate global supply chains, changing which products are more cost competitive for US importers. More broadly, the foreign and domestic policies of the Trump Administration threaten considerable disruption in geopolitical relationships, trade, and the US economy.
Scope

  • Key CPG-relevant sectors impacted by tariffs include Mexican alcoholic beverages, Canadian aluminum and rapeseed oil, and EU wines and packaging/food processing machinery.
  • Brazilian agriculture is likely to be a winner of a US-China trade war.
  • The Trump administration's impact on global CPG will not only take the form of tariffs

Reasons to Buy

  • Identify the winners and losers created by US tariffs.
  • Understand which sectors are the most exposed to tariffs and how they will be impacted by increased levies.
  • Discover how else the Trump administration may affect world trade.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary
  • Trump's tariffs: overview
  • Industry impact by FMCG sector
  • Consumer sentiment
  • US foreign policy disruption and its impact on FMCG
  • US domestic policy disruption and its impact on FMCG
  • Looking ahead
  • Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • L'Oreal
  • LVMH
  • Campari
  • Diageo
  • AB InBev
  • Constellation Brands
  • Ball Corp
  • Crown Holdings
  • Coca Cola
  • PepsiCo
  • Amaggi
  • Amcor
  • Ocean Treasure
  • Baiyang Investment Group
  • Zhanjiang Evergreen Aquatic
  • GeneSeas
  • Fider Pescados
  • Genomar Genetics Brasil
  • Tilabras
  • Estee Lauder
  • SLC Agricola
  • Bom Futuro
  • TMG
  • Terra Santa
  • Scheffer

