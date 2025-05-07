Consumer Packaged Goods (FMCG) Tariffs Impact Analysis Report 2025: Analyze The Winners And Losers, With Key Sectors Like Mexican Alcohol, Canadian Aluminum, And EU Wines Affected

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: The Impact of Tariffs on Consumer Packaged Goods" report has been added tooffering.The Trump Administration has imposed or threatened to impose tariffs of varying sizes on exports from almost all nations around the world. This report provides detailed analysis of the impacts of these tariffs on the global consumer packaged goods sector, and identifies the likely winners and losers.Tariffs imposed by the US on its largest trading partners will complicate global supply chains, changing which products are more cost competitive for US importers. More broadly, the foreign and domestic policies of the Trump Administration threaten considerable disruption in geopolitical relationships, trade, and the US economy.



Key CPG-relevant sectors impacted by tariffs include Mexican alcoholic beverages, Canadian aluminum and rapeseed oil, and EU wines and packaging/food processing machinery.

Brazilian agriculture is likely to be a winner of a US-China trade war. The Trump administration's impact on global CPG will not only take the form of tariffs

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Trump's tariffs: overview

Industry impact by FMCG sector

Consumer sentiment

US foreign policy disruption and its impact on FMCG

US domestic policy disruption and its impact on FMCG

Looking ahead Appendix

