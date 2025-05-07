Consumer Packaged Goods (FMCG) Tariffs Impact Analysis Report 2025: Analyze The Winners And Losers, With Key Sectors Like Mexican Alcohol, Canadian Aluminum, And EU Wines Affected
The Trump Administration has imposed or threatened to impose tariffs of varying sizes on exports from almost all nations around the world. This report provides detailed analysis of the impacts of these tariffs on the global consumer packaged goods sector, and identifies the likely winners and losers.
Tariffs imposed by the US on its largest trading partners will complicate global supply chains, changing which products are more cost competitive for US importers. More broadly, the foreign and domestic policies of the Trump Administration threaten considerable disruption in geopolitical relationships, trade, and the US economy.
Scope
- Key CPG-relevant sectors impacted by tariffs include Mexican alcoholic beverages, Canadian aluminum and rapeseed oil, and EU wines and packaging/food processing machinery. Brazilian agriculture is likely to be a winner of a US-China trade war. The Trump administration's impact on global CPG will not only take the form of tariffs
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary Trump's tariffs: overview Industry impact by FMCG sector Consumer sentiment US foreign policy disruption and its impact on FMCG US domestic policy disruption and its impact on FMCG Looking ahead Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- L'Oreal LVMH Campari Diageo AB InBev Constellation Brands Ball Corp Crown Holdings Coca Cola PepsiCo Amaggi Amcor Ocean Treasure Baiyang Investment Group Zhanjiang Evergreen Aquatic GeneSeas Fider Pescados Genomar Genetics Brasil Tilabras Estee Lauder SLC Agricola Bom Futuro TMG Terra Santa Scheffer
