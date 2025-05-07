Object 1 Reports 220% Sales Value Growth In Q1 2025 As Dubai Real Estate Continues Upward Momentum

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Object 1 has announced a robust start to the year, with sales value surging by 220% and sales volume increasing by 140% in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD) data, including resales. The company strengthened its position as a key player in the Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) districts, while also expanding its presence to Jumeirah Garden City, where it secured the second position by number of initial sales. These results reflect Object 1's growing focus on premium residential developments that combine smart living features, sustainable design, and high-end amenities tailored to discerning buyers.

This momentum comes amid a thriving Dubai real estate market, which recorded a total transaction value of AED 142.7 billion in Q1 2025. Object 1's active pipeline includes 12 projects currently on sale, with a further 9 in design and development across key areas such as JVC, JVT, Dubai Land Residence Complex, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Garden City, and Dubai Sports City. Notably, EVERGR1N HOUSE - a sustainable, biophilic residential concept - sold out within a month, prompting the launch of its sequel, EVERGR1N 2.

“Our exceptional Q1 results are a clear reflection of the market's trust in Object 1 and our commitment to delivering high-quality, future-ready homes,” said.“The 220% increase in sales value underscores the growing appetite for thoughtfully designed, tech-integrated properties across Dubai. With 12 active projects and nine more in the design and development stage, we are focused on expanding our footprint in key communities and continuing to shape urban living through innovation, efficiency, and strong investor value. We also look forward to extending our presence to other emirates, bringing our vision of modern living to a wider regional audience.”

The company's performance aligns closely with broader market dynamics, including increasing demand for off-plan properties, which accounted for 63% of residential sales in 2024. Investors and end-users alike are prioritising properties with green spaces, smart home features, and efficient layouts. Locations such as JVC and JVT remain in demand for studios and one-bedroom units targeting investors, looking for rental returns, while Al Furjan and Dubailand Residence are preferred by end-users seeking two- and three-bedroom homes. According to DXB Interact , JVC emerged as the top-performing district by volume in Q1 of 2025, with over AED 4.5 billion in transactions, reinforcing the growing appeal of well-connected, community-focused developments.

Object 1's buyer base continues to be led by international investors, with Q1 2025 sales dominated by buyers from India, China, the United Kingdom and more. The company remains focused on strengthening its offering in this segment, supported by investor-friendly pricing and long-term growth potential in Dubai and beyond. As part of its 2025 strategy, Object 1 will expand into Abu Dhabi with the opening of a new sales office and plans to launch premium residential developments in key locations.

With sustained demand expected for high-quality, well-located properties, Object 1 is set to continue its upward trajectory through Q2 and beyond, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE real estate landscape.