Monozukuri Receives America Innovation Award

"I want to thank the Italy-USA Foundation for selecting Monozukuri for an 'America Innovation Award.' We are thrilled and honored to have received such an important award. This recognition is yet another demonstration that passion, dedication and teamwork are the fundamental driving force to achieve success," said Anna Fontanelli, Monozukuri Founder.

Monozukuri, is an Italian leader in the development of innovative solutions and methodologies for the design of 2.5 and 3D microelectronic systems. It promotes research and innovation to overcome the challenges of 2.5D and 3D design for next-generation electronic products by providing innovative EDA solutions and methodologies.

In 2020, the company announced GENIOTM, the first commercially available IC/Packaging co-design tool. In January, Monozukuri introduced presented GENIOEVOTM its second generation tool that addresses two main problems of three-dimensional system (3D-IC) design: floor planning. and thermal and mechanical stress analysis. GENIOEVOTM provides a 3D-aware design methodology that simplifies system architecture, shortens design time while achieving improved performance.

About Monozukuri

Monozukuri's mission is to conquer 2.5D & 3D design challenges for next generation electronic products by delivering innovative, ground-breaking EDA software solutions and methodologies. The technology redefines the co-design of heterogeneous microelectronic systems by providing an improved level of automation in three-dimensional interconnect optimization.

