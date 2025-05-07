Sono Group N.V. Returns To The Emerging Growth Conference To Share Progress On Partnerships And Uplisting Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company invites individual and institutional investors to attend its real-time presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Munich, Germany, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF ) (hereafter referred to as“Sono Group” or“Sono”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or“Sono Motors”) is pleased to announce its return to the Emerging Growth Conference (EGC), where it will present on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Following a successful presentation at EGC in September 2024, Sono Group will provide the investor community with an update on its most recent strategic partnerships, market traction, and anticipated uplisting to Nasdaq. The Company will present in a 30-minute time slot at 1:45 PM Eastern Time, led by Managing Director and CEO George O'Leary.

Mr. O'Leary will give a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to ... or ask your questions during the event and Mr. O'Leary will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

George O'Leary, Managing Director and CEO of Sono Group, commented:

“It's an exciting time for Sono Group. We're returning to EGC with meaningful updates that reflect the traction we've gained in the commercial vehicle sector and the strong momentum behind our anticipated Nasdaq uplisting. I recently shared more on this in my podcast interview with Stocktwits – it's a great listen for anyone following our story closely.”

Watch the full Stocktwits interview here:

For interested parties who are not able to join the event live on May 21, 2025, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth Conference YouTube Channel, .

ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF ) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit and Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, BlueSky, Truth Social, and X.





ABOUT THE EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target",“will” and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the intentions, beliefs, or current expectations of the Company and its subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH (together, the“companies”). Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and could cause the companies' actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to: the Company's ability to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, including meeting the initial listing requirements; the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions precedent set forth in its recent securities purchase agreement (“Securities Purchase Agreement”) and exchange agreement (“Exchange Agreement”) entered into with YA II PN, Ltd. (“Yorkville”); the timing of closing the transactions contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Exchange Agreement; the impact of the transactions contemplated by the Exchange Agreement and Securities Purchase Agreement on the Company's operating results; our ability to maintain relationships with creditors, suppliers, service providers, customers, employees and other third parties in light of the performance and credit risks associated with our constrained liquidity position and capital structure; our ability to comply with OTCQB continuing standards; our ability to achieve our stated goals; our strategies, plan, objectives and goals, including, among others, the successful implementation and management of the pivot of our business to exclusively retrofitting and integrating our solar technology onto third party vehicles; our ability to raise the additional funding required beyond the investment from Yorkville to further develop and commercialize our solar technology and business as well as to continue as a going concern. For additional information concerning some of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which are accessible on the SEC's website at and on our website at Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely, such as the actions of courts, regulatory authorities and other factors. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.





CONTACT SONO GROUP N.V.

Press: ... |

Investors: ... |

